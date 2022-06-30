UrduPoint.com

Baghban Peshawar Wins 15th All KP Muwai Thai Championship

Muhammad Rameez Published June 30, 2022 | 08:06 PM

Baghban Peshawar wins 15th All KP Muwai Thai Championship

Baghban Club Peshawar clinched the overall trophy of the 15th All Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muay Thai Championship played here at Boxing Arena of the Qayyum Sports Complex on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2022 ) :Baghban Club Peshawar clinched the overall trophy of the 15th All Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muay Thai Championship played here at Boxing Arena of the Qayyum sports Complex on Thursday.

Former Sports Minister and Senior Vice President Pakistan Olympic Association and President KP Olympic Association Syed Aqil Shahand Advocate Abid Ullah Yousafzai, President KP Muay Thai Association graced the occasion as guests.

Baghban Peshawar won first position, Charsadda Club, District Charsadda bagged the second position while Peshawar Headquarters bagged the third position. President KP Muay Thai Association Abdullah Yousafzai, Secretary Inayatullah and a large number of spectators were present.

A total of 10 different weights players competed with Mustafa won the first position. In minus 26-30 kg, Luqman of Khatko Pul defeated Mujeeb of National Club. Siab of Peshawr HQ was third. In minus 31-35, Asif Ullah of Baghban won first position.

In the G final, Ehsan Ullah of Baghban's Mohammad Malik Awal National Club and Kamran of Khatkopal winner in 41- and 45- kg.

Daftar Khan of AG Main Headquarters was first, Habib of Charsadda Second Ismail of National Club was third In 51-55- KG Saddam of Bannu Asim was second and Siddique of Charsadda was third. Kamran of Mandani (61-65kg) was the first, Ijaz of Baghban (second) and Saqib (third) of Bannu was the third.

Syed Aqil Shah and President KP Muay Thai Association Advocate Abid Ullah Yousafzai distributed the prizes with cash prizes. Syed Aqil Shah also congratulated KP Muwai Thai Association for being granted affiliated with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Olympic Association. He said now KP Muay Thai would filed their athletes in the Inter-Provincial and National Games as affiliated members. He said soon Pakistan Olympic Association would also give them affiliation. He also appreciated President KP Muay Thai Association for regularly holding different events in different ages on regular basis.

Related Topics

Pakistan Peshawar Bannu Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Charsadda Olympics All Boxing

Recent Stories

Abdul Qadir Patel distributes regularization lette ..

Abdul Qadir Patel distributes regularization letters to FDI employees

7 minutes ago
 Nizam appeals people to vote for PPP candidates in ..

Nizam appeals people to vote for PPP candidates in LG election

7 minutes ago
 ANF recovers narcotics; arrests four accused

ANF recovers narcotics; arrests four accused

7 minutes ago
 Second sub-national Polio vaccination drive contin ..

Second sub-national Polio vaccination drive continues

7 minutes ago
 59 criminals arrested during crackdown

59 criminals arrested during crackdown

9 minutes ago
 EU and New Zealand seal 'state-of-the-art' trade d ..

EU and New Zealand seal 'state-of-the-art' trade deal

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.