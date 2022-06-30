Baghban Peshawar wins 15th All KP Muwai Thai Championship

Baghban Club Peshawar clinched the overall trophy of the 15th All Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muay Thai Championship played here at Boxing Arena of the Qayyum Sports Complex on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2022 ) :Baghban Club Peshawar clinched the overall trophy of the 15th All Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muay Thai Championship played here at Boxing Arena of the Qayyum sports Complex on Thursday.

Former Sports Minister and Senior Vice President Pakistan Olympic Association and President KP Olympic Association Syed Aqil Shahand Advocate Abid Ullah Yousafzai, President KP Muay Thai Association graced the occasion as guests.

Baghban Peshawar won first position, Charsadda Club, District Charsadda bagged the second position while Peshawar Headquarters bagged the third position. President KP Muay Thai Association Abdullah Yousafzai, Secretary Inayatullah and a large number of spectators were present.

A total of 10 different weights players competed with Mustafa won the first position. In minus 26-30 kg, Luqman of Khatko Pul defeated Mujeeb of National Club. Siab of Peshawr HQ was third. In minus 31-35, Asif Ullah of Baghban won first position.

In the G final, Ehsan Ullah of Baghban's Mohammad Malik Awal National Club and Kamran of Khatkopal winner in 41- and 45- kg.

Daftar Khan of AG Main Headquarters was first, Habib of Charsadda Second Ismail of National Club was third In 51-55- KG Saddam of Bannu Asim was second and Siddique of Charsadda was third. Kamran of Mandani (61-65kg) was the first, Ijaz of Baghban (second) and Saqib (third) of Bannu was the third.

Syed Aqil Shah and President KP Muay Thai Association Advocate Abid Ullah Yousafzai distributed the prizes with cash prizes. Syed Aqil Shah also congratulated KP Muwai Thai Association for being granted affiliated with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Olympic Association. He said now KP Muay Thai would filed their athletes in the Inter-Provincial and National Games as affiliated members. He said soon Pakistan Olympic Association would also give them affiliation. He also appreciated President KP Muay Thai Association for regularly holding different events in different ages on regular basis.