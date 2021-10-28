Bahawalpur blind team wins Cholistan Cricket Trophy

The final match of Cholistan Blind Cricket Trophy 2021 was played between Lahore and Bahawalpur Blind Cricket teams at During Stadium Bahawalpur here Thursday

BAHAWALPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :The final match of Cholistan Blind cricket Trophy 2021 was played between Lahore and Bahawalpur Blind Cricket teams at During Stadium Bahawalpur here Thursday.

Lahore Blind Cricket Team won the toss and invited Bahawalpur Blind Cricket Team to bat first.

Bahawalpur Blind Cricket Team players Zafar Iqbal got 58 runs and Mohammad Rashid got 53 runs. Bahawalpur Blind Cricket Team scored 209 runs for the loss of 9 wickets.

In reply, Lahore Blind Cricket Team scored 139 runs and all the players were dismissed in 18.5 overs. Thus, Bahawalpur Blind Cricket Team won the Cholistan Blind Cricket Trophy 2021. Zafar Iqbal was declared Man of the Match. Later, prizes and shields were distributed among the players who showed excellent performance.