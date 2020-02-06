UrduPoint.com
Bangladesh Set Up Under-19 World Cup Final Against India

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 10:45 PM

Bangladesh set up Under-19 World Cup final against India

Mahmudul Hasan Joy hit a century as Bangladesh defeated New Zealand by six wickets Thursday to book a clash against holders India in the final of the Under-19 Cricket World Cup

Potchefstroom, South Africa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :Mahmudul Hasan Joy hit a century as Bangladesh defeated New Zealand by six wickets Thursday to book a clash against holders India in the final of the Under-19 cricket World Cup.

Mahmudul made 100 off 127 balls as Bangladesh knocked off New Zealand's total of 211-8 with almost six overs remaining to reach the final for the first time.

A unbeaten 75 from Beckham Wheeler-Greenall was the highlight of a scrappy New Zealand innings, with Shoriful islam taking 3-45 and Shamim Hossain and Hasan Murad both picking up two wickets.

Bangladesh will play record four-time winners India for the title in Potchefstroom on Sunday. New Zealand will face Pakistan in the third-place play-off in Benoni on Saturday.

