Bangladesh V Zimbabwe One-off Test Scoreboard

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Sat 22nd February 2020 | 05:34 PM

Bangladesh v Zimbabwe one-off Test scoreboard

Scoreboard at stumps on the first day of the one-off Test between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Saturday

Dhaka, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2020 ) :Scoreboard at stumps on the first day of the one-off Test between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Saturday: Zimbabwe first innings P.

Masvaure c&b Nayeem 64 K. Kasuza c Nayeem b Jayed 2 C. Ervine b Nayeem 107 B. Taylor b Nayeem 10 S. Raza c Liton b Nayeem 18 T. Maruma lbw b Jayed 7 Regis Chakabva not out 9 D.

Tiripano not out 0 Extras (b4 lb 4 w3) 11 Total (six wickets.

90 overs) 228 To Bat: V. Nyauchi, A. Ndlovu, C. Tshuma Fall of wickets: 1- 7 (Kasuza), 2-118 (Masvaure), 3-134 (Taylor), 4-174 (Raza), 5-199 (Maruma), 6-226 (Ervine) Bowling: Ebadat 17-8-26-0 (w2), Jayed 16-4-51-2 (w1), Nayeem 36-8-68-4, Taijul 21-1-75-0 Toss: Zimbabwe Umpire: Joel Wilson (WI), Paul Reiffel (AUS)tv Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI)Match Referee: Jeff Crowe (NZ)

