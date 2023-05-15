Barcelona Wins La Liga Title First Time Since 2019

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2023) FC Barcelona secured victory over Espanyol in the 34th round of the Spanish football championship and won the La Liga title ahead of schedule.

"La Liga is ours. So is the future," Barcelona, which had not won the championship since the 2018/19 season, said on Twitter on Sunday.

The Sunday match in Cornella ended with a score of 4:2 with Barcelona getting 85 points and becoming inaccessible to second-placed Real Madrid (71 points).