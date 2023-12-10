Open Menu

Basketball Coaching Course From Monday

Muhammad Rameez Published December 10, 2023 | 06:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2023) The Olympic Solidarity WABC Level-I Basketball Coaching Course would kick off on Monday at the Government College University Lahore under the aegis of Pakistan Basketball Federation.

The Secretary General, Pakistan Basketball Federation, Khalid Bashir said FIBA Coaching Instructor, Milan Kotarac from Serbia, has been entrusted to lead the six-day coaching course by FIBA from December 11 to 16.

The program aims to provide in-depth theoretical and practical insights to fifteen coaches, encompassing both male and female participants, during morning and evening sessions. Mr. Kotarac will be assisted by Ouj-e-Zahoor, Associate Secretary PBBF, M Sami, Course Coordinator and Muhammad Riaz Malik, Head Coach, Pakistan Basketball Team.

Khalid Bashir highlighted the importance of staying abreast of the latest rules in basketball, emphasizing the role of the coaching community in contributing to the growth of the sport in Pakistan. The FIBA Instructor is slated to cover the latest rules and update participants' knowledge in alignment with the guidelines issued by the international governing body of basketball.

This initiative reflects PBBF's commitment to empowering coaches with cutting-edge skills and techniques, ensuring they play a pivotal role in nurturing the next generation of basketball talent in the country. By providing the learning opportunity, the federation reaffirms its dedication to fostering excellence and innovation within the basketball coaching fraternity.

More Stories From Sports