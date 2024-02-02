Open Menu

Bob Beamon's 'jump Of The Century' Olympic Gold Sells For $441,000

Muhammad Rameez Published February 02, 2024 | 06:01 PM

Bob Beamon's 'jump of the century' Olympic gold sells for $441,000

US long jumper Bob Beamon parted with the Olympic gold medal he won at the 1968 Mexico City summer games leaping 29 feet -- the standing Olympic record -- for $441,000 on Thursday

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) US long jumper Bob Beamon parted with the Olympic gold medal he won at the 1968 Mexico City summer games leaping 29 feet -- the standing Olympic record -- for $441,000 on Thursday.

"It's time for me to pass it on," the 77-year-old told AFP, ahead of the award's auction by Christie's on Thursday in New York.

Beamon's historic leap -- technically at 8.9 meters, or 29 feet and 2 1/4 inches -- shattered the previous record by nearly 22 inches. It remained a world record until the 1991 Tokyo World Championships, and still stands as the top Olympic jump.

Amid a growing sports memorabilia market, the experts at Christie's had valued it between $400,000 and $600,000.

"The auction was an excellent way to showcase the medal, but also to preserve the memories of it," Beamon told AFP, adding he hoped it would go to a buyer who "understands the significance of athletic achievement."

- 'Incredible moment in history' -

Christie's declined to say who had won the medal, which attracted a hammer price of $350,000 -- before taxes and auction house fees.

Beamon said he still remembers the "extraordinary day" that was October 18, 1968, after almost missing the games due to overstepping two of his qualifying jumps.

But "that day... everything was perfect for me. The wind was perfect. The weather when I jumped was perfect," he recalled. "It rained right after I jumped."

"I made a couple of mistakes in the preliminaries and I wanted to make sure that in the finals, I would get a fair jump, a legal jump," he said.

"But to my surprise, it was not only a jump, but it was an incredible moment in history."

It wasn't the only piece of history made in Mexico City: Those were the same games that saw John Carlos and Tommie Smith expelled from the competition after raising their fists during the US national anthem to protest discrimination against African Americans.

Smith and Carlos were castigated in much of the US media and sporting world -- but that didn't stop Beamon, also Black, from raising his fist on the podium the very next day.

"It was a very important day for Tommie and John. Unfortunately, at that time, it was not interpreted in that sense," Beamon said.

Beamon has since gotten back into drumming -- a childhood passion he dropped when "sports became number one to me."

The title of a recent album he recorded, with a jazz and funk group?

"Olympik Soul."

Related Topics

Weather Protest World Sports Tokyo Mexico City Same Price New York October Gold Market Olympics Media From Top Jazz

Recent Stories

Central Election Office set up for ROs of Multan

Central Election Office set up for ROs of Multan

3 minutes ago
 PML-N to win polls with huge majority: Rana Munawa ..

PML-N to win polls with huge majority: Rana Munawar

3 minutes ago
 PPP pursuing pro-people agenda: Asifa Bhutto

PPP pursuing pro-people agenda: Asifa Bhutto

3 minutes ago
 DEMP, QMMB organize event on 'Kashmir Day with edu ..

DEMP, QMMB organize event on 'Kashmir Day with educational artwork

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan, EU agree to deepen ties under Strategic ..

Pakistan, EU agree to deepen ties under Strategic Engagement Plan

3 minutes ago
 Rizwan asks Babar interesting question about his m ..

Rizwan asks Babar interesting question about his marriage

14 minutes ago
Security forces kill 24 terrorists in Mach, Kolpur ..

Security forces kill 24 terrorists in Mach, Kolpur: ISPR

34 minutes ago
 Poonam Panday dies at 32 due to cervical cancer

Poonam Panday dies at 32 due to cervical cancer

56 minutes ago
 Indian captain impressed with Pakistan’s hospita ..

Indian captain impressed with Pakistan’s hospitality as Davis Cup tie commence ..

18 minutes ago
 Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakis ..

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 02 February 2024

1 minute ago
 Rupee gains 07 paisa against dollar

Rupee gains 07 paisa against dollar

18 minutes ago
 Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports