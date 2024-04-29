New Zealand Skipper Williamson Set For Sixth T20 World Cup
Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 29, 2024 | 10:30 AM
Wellington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) Captain Kane Williamson will play at his sixth Twenty20 World Cup in June after New Zealand named an experienced 15-man squad Monday.
The tournament, taking in the United States and the West Indies from June 2-30, will be Williamson's fourth as captain.
The batsman leads a squad including New Zealand's Test captain Tim Southee, who will be taking part in his seventh T20 World Cup.
Southee, 35, has taken a record 157 T20 international wickets and he spearheads the attack alongside seasoned pace bowler Trent Boult, 34, who will be playing in his fifth T20 World Cup.
Seam bowler Matt Henry and batting all-rounder Rachin Ravindra, voted the emerging cricketer of 2023, are the only players in the squad who have not played in a previous T20 World Cup.
"When you go to World Cups, you want experience," said New Zealand head coach Gary Stead.
"It's an exciting squad with lots of options for Kane and I to consider in terms of balance, pitches and surfaces."
Seamers Adam Milne and Kyle Jamieson were both ruled out by injury.
New Zealand squad for T20 World Cup:
Kane Williamson (capt), Finn Allen, Trent Boult, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee
