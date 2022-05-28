UrduPoint.com

Change Of Clothes Brings Change Of Luck For Swiatek At French Open

Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 28, 2022 | 08:19 PM

World number one Iga Swiatek racked up her 31st straight win to reach the French Open last 16 on Saturday, partly crediting her victory over Danka Kovinic to a hasty wardrobe rethink

Swiatek, the 2020 champion in Paris, dropped serve three times against her 95th-ranked Montenegrin opponent before sealing a 6-3, 7-5 victory.

Kovinic recovered from 1-4 down in the second set to lead 5-4 but Swiatek steadied the ship with a hold and a break before serving out for victory.

The 20-year-old Pole admitted that slipping a long-sleeved white shirt over her playing jersey wasn't just a response to the chilly temperature on Court Philippe Chatrier.

"These are superstitions, so I don't really believe in that. But I have seen sometimes when people were changing their outfits in between sets and they suddenly came back.

I don't know if that has something to do with the level of the game," said Swiatek.

"I know that in Guadalajara, Aryna (Sabalenka) changed outfits when she was playing against me, and she won the next set. So I didn't know if the outfit won for Aryna but she was still playing good tennis. Some players are doing that." Her winning streak is the best on tour since Serena Williams's run of 34 successive wins in 2013.

However, that stretch will be tested on Monday by teenager Zheng Qinwen who has marked her debut appearance in Paris by becoming only the fourth Chinese player to reach the fourth round.

"I have heard some other players talking about her. I'm sure that she's in the right place for her to be, because she's playing really well," said Swiatek.

"Even when she lost some matches, people were saying that she has a talent."

