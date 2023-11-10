Open Menu

Cricket: Afghanistan V South Africa World Cup Scoreboard

Muhammad Rameez Published November 10, 2023 | 10:41 PM

Ahmedabad, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2023) Scoreboard in the World Cup match between Afghanistan and South Africa in Ahmedabad on Friday:

Afghanistan

R. Gurbaz c Klaasen b Maharaj 25

I. Zadran c de Kock b Coetzee 15

R. Shah c Miller b Ngidi 26

H. Shahidi c de Kock b Maharaj 2

A. Omarzai not out 97

I. Alikhil c de Kock b Coetzee 12

M. Nabi c de Kock b Ngidi 2

R. Khan c de Kock b Phehlukwayo 14

N. Ahmad c de Kock b Coetzee 26

M. Ur Rahman c Markram b Coetzee 8

Naveen-ul-Haq run out (Rabada) 2

Extras (b4, lb1, w10) 15

Total (all out, 50 overs) 244

Fall of wickets: 1-41 (Gurbaz), 2-41 (Ibrahim), 3-45 (Shahidi), 4-94 (Rahmat), 5-112 (Alikhil), 6-116 (Nabi), 7-160 (Rashid), 8-204 (Noor), 9-226 (Mujeeb), 10-244 (Naveen)

Bowling: Rabada 10-0-40-0, Ngidi 8.3-0-69-2 (w6), Markram 4.3-0-25-0, Coetzee 10-1-44-4 (w2), Maharaj 10-1-25-2 (w2), Phehlukwayo 7-0-36-1

South Africa (target 245)

Q.

de Kock lbw b Nabi 41

T. Bavuma c Gurbaz b Mujeeb 23

R. van der Dussen not out 76

A. Markram c Naveen b Rashid 25

H. Klaasen b Rashid 10

D. Miller c and b Nabi 24

A. Phehlukwayo not out 39

Extras (lb3, w6) 9

Total (5 wickets, 47.3 overs) 247

Did not bat: G. Coetzee, K. Maharaj, K. Rabada, L. Ngidi

Fall of wickets: 1-64 (Bavuma), 2-66 (De Kock), 3-116 (Markram), 4-139 (Klaasen), 5-182 (Miller)

Bowling: Mujeeb 10-0-51-1 (w1), Naveen 6.3-0-52-0 (w1), Nabi 10-1-35-2, Azmatullah 1-0-8-0, Rashid 10-1-37-2 (w1), Noor 9-0-49-0 (w3), Rahmat 1-0-12-0

result: Souh Africa won by 5 wickets

Toss: Afghanistan

Umpires: Chris Brown (NZL) and Nitin Menon (IND)

tv Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI)

Match Referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)

