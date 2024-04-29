Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar win 6th round matches of National Women’s One-Day Tournament

- Home
Muhammad Rameez Published April 29, 2024 | 09:19 PM
Karachi, Lahore and Peshawar won their 6th round matches of the National Women’s One-Day Tournament held here on Monday
FAISALABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) Karachi, Lahore and Peshawar won their 6th round matches of the National Women’s One-Day Tournament held here on Monday.
In the match between Peshawar and Rawalpindi, Sidra Nawaz’s unbeaten 80 off 109 balls, which included six four helped Peshawar beat Rawalpindi by two wickets with 16 balls to spare.
Batting first at the Jawad sports Complex Ground, Rawalpindi managed to score 151 for nine in 50 overs. For Peshawar, Captain Mahnoor Aftab picked three wickets for 18 runs in 10 overs.
In the second match of the day, a half-century by Yusra Amir and seven wickets between left-arm spinners Anosha Nasir and Maham Manzoor led Karachi to a six-wicket win over Quetta at the Bohranwali Ground.
Opting to bat first, Quetta were bowled out for 156 in 49 overs, with Khadija Chishti scoring 50 off 77 balls, which included nine boundaries. Karachi’s left-arm spinners Maham and Anosha were the pick of the bowlers, with the former bagging four wickets for 33 and the latter clinched three scalps for 21 runs from 10 overs.
In reply, wicketkeeper-batter Yusra (64 not out, 92b, 6x4s) helped her side chase down the target with 17 overs to spare.
At the Iqbal Stadium, in a low scoring contest, Lahore overcame Multan by four wickets courtesy of a half century by Iram Javed and three wickets each by Ayesha Bilal and Qurat-ul-Ain.
Batting first, Multan was bundled out for 123 in 39 overs. Opening batter Sadaf Shamas was the only batter to score in double figures and returned undefeated on 81 off 112 balls, hitting 11 fours and a six.
In turn, Lahore achieved the target in the 28th over, losing six wickets in the process. Iram (54, 81b, 5x4s, 2x6s) added 63 runs for the fifth wicket with Noreen Yaqoob (33, 43b, 4x4s) to take her side home.
Scores in brief:
Peshawar beat Rawalpindi by two wickets at Jawad Sports Complex Ground. Rawalpindi 151-9, 50 overs (Aqsa Yousuf 28, Aima Saleem 26, Waheeda Akhtar 22, Fajar Naved 20; Mahnoor Aftab 3-18, Aleena Shah 2-38).
Peshawar 152-8, 47.2 overs (Sidra Nawaz 80 not out; Tania Saeed 3-23, Fatima Zahra 2-28).
Player of the match – Sidra Nawaz (Peshawar).
Lahore beat Multan by four wickets at Iqbal Stadium.
Multan 123 all out, 39 overs (Sadaf Shamas 81 not out; Qurat-ul-Ain 3-22, Ayesha Bilal 3-23, Zunash Sattar 2-15).
Lahore 124-6, 27.4 overs (Iram Javed 54, Noreen Yaqoob 33, Samiya Afsar 20; Shameer Rajput 2-20).
Player of the match- Iram Javed and Noreen Yaqoob (Lahore).
Karachi beat Quetta by six wickets at Bohranwali Ground.
Quetta 156 all out, 49 overs (Khadija Chishti 50; Maham Manzoor 4-33, Anosha Nasir 3-21).
Karachi 158-4, 33 overs (Yusra Amir 64 not out, Omaima Sohail 39; Kinza Wahab 2-20).
Player of the match- Yusra Amir and Maham Manzoor (Karachi).
Wednesday’s fixtures: Quetta Women vs Rawalpindi Women, Jawad Sports Complex Ground; Peshawar Women vs Lahore Women, Iqbal Stadium; Karachi Women vs Multan Women, Bohranwali Ground.
