Cricket: India V England 4th Test Scoreboard
Muhammad Rameez Published February 23, 2024 | 04:20 PM
Ranchi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) Scoreboard at stumps on day one of the fourth Test between India and England in Ranchi on Friday:
England 1st innings
Z. Crawley b Deep 42
B. Duckett c Jurel b Deep 11
O. Pope lbw b Deep 0
J. Root not out 106
J. Bairstow lbw b Ashwin 38
B. Stokes lbw b Jadeja 3
B. Foakes c Jadeja b Siraj 47
T. Hartley b Siraj 13
O. Robinson not out 31
Extras (b1, lb6, nb4) 11
Total (7 wickets, 90 overs) 302
Still to bat: S.
Bashir, J. Anderson
Fall of wickets: 1-47 (Duckett), 2-47 (Pope), 3-57 (Crawley), 4-109 (Bairstow), 5-112 (Stokes), 6-225 (Foakes), 7-245 (Hartley)
Bowling: Siraj 13-3-60-2, Deep 17-0-70-3 (nb3), Jadeja 27-7-55-1 (nb1), Ashwin 22-1-83-1, Kuldeep 10-3-21-0, Jaiswal 1-0-6-0
Toss: England
Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI), Rod Tucker (AUS)
tv Umpire: Joel Wilson (WIS)
Match Referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)
