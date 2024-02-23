Open Menu

Cricket: India V England 4th Test Scoreboard

Muhammad Rameez Published February 23, 2024 | 04:20 PM

Cricket: India v England 4th Test scoreboard

Ranchi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) Scoreboard at stumps on day one of the fourth Test between India and England in Ranchi on Friday:

England 1st innings

Z. Crawley b Deep 42

B. Duckett c Jurel b Deep 11

O. Pope lbw b Deep 0

J. Root not out 106

J. Bairstow lbw b Ashwin 38

B. Stokes lbw b Jadeja 3

B. Foakes c Jadeja b Siraj 47

T. Hartley b Siraj 13

O. Robinson not out 31

Extras (b1, lb6, nb4) 11

Total (7 wickets, 90 overs) 302

Still to bat: S.

Bashir, J. Anderson

Fall of wickets: 1-47 (Duckett), 2-47 (Pope), 3-57 (Crawley), 4-109 (Bairstow), 5-112 (Stokes), 6-225 (Foakes), 7-245 (Hartley)

Bowling: Siraj 13-3-60-2, Deep 17-0-70-3 (nb3), Jadeja 27-7-55-1 (nb1), Ashwin 22-1-83-1, Kuldeep 10-3-21-0, Jaiswal 1-0-6-0

Toss: England

Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI), Rod Tucker (AUS)

tv Umpire: Joel Wilson (WIS)

Match Referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)

