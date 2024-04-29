MEPCO, LESCO Win Kabaddi Matches
Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 29, 2024 | 09:19 PM
Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) and Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) have won their matches by defeating their rivals during All Wapda Inter Unit Kabaddi (Asian) Style Tournament played at FESCO Ground, here on Monday
FESCO spokesman said that first match was played between MEPCO and Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) in which MEPCO defeated its rival team with 52-40 points.
In second match, LESCO beat the team of Gujranwala Electric Power Company (GEPCO) with 49-40 points.
Two matches would be played on April 30 (Tuesday). MEPCO would face LESCO in first match while FESCO will fight against GEPCO in second match, he added.
