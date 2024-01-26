Cricket: India Vs England 1st Test Scoreboard
Muhammad Rameez Published January 26, 2024 | 06:05 PM
Scoreboard at stumps on day two of the opening Test between India and England in Hyderabad on Friday
Hyderabad, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) Scoreboard at stumps on day two of the opening Test between India and England in Hyderabad on Friday:
England 1st innings 246 (B. Stokes 70, J. Bairstow 37, B. Duckett 35; R. Ashwin 3-68, R. Jadeja 3-88)
India 1st innings (overnight 119-1; Y. Jaiswal 76, S. Gill 14)
Y. Jaiswal c and b Root 80
R. Sharma c Stokes b Leach 24
S. Gill c Duckett b Hartley 23
K.L. Rahul c Ahmed b Hartley 86
S. Iyer c Hartley b Ahmed 35
R. Jadeja not out 81
K.S. Bharat lbw b Root 41
R.
Ashwin run out (Hartley/Foakes) 1
A. Patel not out 35
Extras (b5, lb6, w2, nb2) 15
Total (7 wickets, 110 overs) 421
Still to bat: J. Bumrah, M. Siraj
Fall of wickets: 1-80 (Rohit), 2-123 (Jaiswal), 3-159 (Gill), 4-223 (Iyer), 5-288 (Rahul), 6-356 (Bharat), 7-358 (Ashwin)
Bowling: Wood 13-0-43-0 (w2), Hartley 25-0-131-2 (nb2), Leach 25-6-54-1, Ahmed 23-3-105-1, Root 24-2-77-2
Toss: England
Umpires: Chris Gaffaney (NZL), Paul Reiffel (AUS)
tv Umpire: Marais Erasmus (RSA)
Match Referee: Richie Richardson (WIS)
Recent Stories
Karachi books, Libraries festival launched
LESCO detects 429 power pilferers during last 24 hours
NESPAK achieves UN 2030 SDGs
Gaza at War: ICJ declares genocide charges against Palestinians valid
SC allows Shaukat Basra to contest elections
DC Matiari chairs meeting stressed to strictly follow code of conduct
Venier wins Cortina downhill, Shiffrin evacuated after heavy crash
4761 people from district Abbottabad demands postal ballot for general election ..
Eminent scholar, critic Farman Fatehpuri's birth anniversary observed
SC allows Sanam Javed to contest general elections
Top UN court starts ruling on landmark Israel Gaza case
Kenya court rules Haiti police deployment is 'illegal'
More Stories From Sports
-
Venier wins Cortina downhill, Shiffrin evacuated after heavy crash23 minutes ago
-
Players' rights include leagues, but Pakistan priority: Shah Khawar55 minutes ago
-
Australia v West Indies 2nd Test scoreboard41 minutes ago
-
Rahul, Jadeja put India on top in first England Test41 minutes ago
-
What they said: Reaction to Jurgen Klopp leaving Liverpool announcement41 minutes ago
-
Australia strike late to claim slight advantage over West Indies21 minutes ago
-
Allah Gul elected GS of Mixed Martial Arts Association21 minutes ago
-
Pak team to tour UAE next month for tri-nation blind cricket series44 minutes ago
-
Sinner ends Djokovic Grand Slam history bid at Australian Open3 hours ago
-
Islamabad United renews association with Bismah, Aliyah, Diana4 hours ago
-
Rahul, Jadeja power India's lead in first England Test4 hours ago
-
Sinner ends Djokovic Grand Slam history bid at Australian Open4 hours ago