Cricket: India vs England 1st Test scoreboard

Hyderabad, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) Scoreboard at stumps on day two of the opening Test between India and England in Hyderabad on Friday:

England 1st innings 246 (B. Stokes 70, J. Bairstow 37, B. Duckett 35; R. Ashwin 3-68, R. Jadeja 3-88)

India 1st innings (overnight 119-1; Y. Jaiswal 76, S. Gill 14)

Y. Jaiswal c and b Root 80

R. Sharma c Stokes b Leach 24

S. Gill c Duckett b Hartley 23

K.L. Rahul c Ahmed b Hartley 86

S. Iyer c Hartley b Ahmed 35

R. Jadeja not out 81

K.S. Bharat lbw b Root 41

R.

Ashwin run out (Hartley/Foakes) 1

A. Patel not out 35

Extras (b5, lb6, w2, nb2) 15

Total (7 wickets, 110 overs) 421

Still to bat: J. Bumrah, M. Siraj

Fall of wickets: 1-80 (Rohit), 2-123 (Jaiswal), 3-159 (Gill), 4-223 (Iyer), 5-288 (Rahul), 6-356 (Bharat), 7-358 (Ashwin)

Bowling: Wood 13-0-43-0 (w2), Hartley 25-0-131-2 (nb2), Leach 25-6-54-1, Ahmed 23-3-105-1, Root 24-2-77-2

Toss: England

Umpires: Chris Gaffaney (NZL), Paul Reiffel (AUS)

tv Umpire: Marais Erasmus (RSA)

Match Referee: Richie Richardson (WIS)