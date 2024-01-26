Cricket: India vs England 1st Test scoreboard

Open Menu

January 26, 2024

Scoreboard at stumps on day two of the opening Test between India and England in Hyderabad on Friday

Hyderabad, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) Scoreboard at stumps on day two of the opening Test between India and England in Hyderabad on Friday:

England 1st innings 246 (B. Stokes 70, J. Bairstow 37, B. Duckett 35; R. Ashwin 3-68, R. Jadeja 3-88)

India 1st innings (overnight 119-1; Y. Jaiswal 76, S. Gill 14)

Y. Jaiswal c and b Root 80

R. Sharma c Stokes b Leach 24

S. Gill c Duckett b Hartley 23

K.L. Rahul c Ahmed b Hartley 86

S. Iyer c Hartley b Ahmed 35

R. Jadeja not out 81

K.S. Bharat lbw b Root 41

R.

Ashwin run out (Hartley/Foakes) 1

A. Patel not out 35

Extras (b5, lb6, w2, nb2) 15

Total (7 wickets, 110 overs) 421

Still to bat: J. Bumrah, M. Siraj

Fall of wickets: 1-80 (Rohit), 2-123 (Jaiswal), 3-159 (Gill), 4-223 (Iyer), 5-288 (Rahul), 6-356 (Bharat), 7-358 (Ashwin)

Bowling: Wood 13-0-43-0 (w2), Hartley 25-0-131-2 (nb2), Leach 25-6-54-1, Ahmed 23-3-105-1, Root 24-2-77-2

Toss: England

Umpires: Chris Gaffaney (NZL), Paul Reiffel (AUS)

tv Umpire: Marais Erasmus (RSA)

Match Referee: Richie Richardson (WIS)

