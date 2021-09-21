Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh visited the training camp of Punjab's Under-17 Boys and Under-16 Girls athletics teams at Punjab Stadium here on Tuesday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) :Director General sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh visited the training camp of Punjab's Under-17 Boys and Under-16 Girls athletics teams at Punjab Stadium here on Tuesday.

Adnan Arshad Aulakh along with other officials witnessed the training of Punjab's male and female athletes. He appreciated the coaching methods of coaches and performance of young athletes at the training camp.

He also inquired the camp probables about the food and other facilities being provided at the training camp. He directed the officials concerned to extend best facilities to all camp probables during their stay at the training camp.

It is pertinent to mention here that the week-long training camp of Punjab's Under-17 Boys and Under-16 Girls athletics teams is being conducted for the preparation of upcoming Inter-Provincial Athletics Youth Tournament scheduled to be staged in Peshawar from Sept 27 to 29, 2021.

Speaking on the occasion, the Director General Sports Punjab said that Sports board Punjab had arranged expert coaches and trainers for the top standard training of Punjab's Under-17 Boys and Under-16 Girls athletics teams in a week-long training camp.

He said the coaching staff had been directed to redress all issues of young athletes relating to game techniques and physical fitness as well. "We are quite upbeat that our young boys and girls will offer excellent performance in the forthcoming mega event", he added.

Punjab's male and female athletes are being given training under the supervision ofCamp Commandant Tariq Nazir and coaches Ijaz Abdul Khaliq, Allah Ditta Tahir,Ms Nasreen and Ms Sajida.