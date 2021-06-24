UrduPoint.com
Distt Peshawar Boys Hockey League Begins

Muhammad Rameez 28 seconds ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 05:00 PM

Distt Peshawar Boys Hockey League begins

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :District Peshawar Boys Hockey League got underway here at Lala Ayub Hockey Stadium Peshawar with teams in different age groups including U16, U17, U18 and U19.

In the matches played on the opening day, Peshawar Tigers defeated Peshawar Dolphins by 3-2 in a thrilling match. Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Captain (Retd) Khalid Mahmood formally inaugurated the Championship. Former IGP and Chairman KP Hockey Association Muhammad Saeed Khan, Project Director Prime Minister 1000 Playground Project Murad Ali Mohmand, President KP Hockey Association Syed Zahir Shah, Secretary Haji Hidayat Ullah, international hockey referee Haroon Khan, Hamza Khan, Technical Official Tufail Khan, Master Khan, District Sports Officer Tehseen Ullah, Admin Officer Syed Jaffer Shah and other dignitaries were present.

In the opening match, Peshawar Tigers defeated Peshawar Dolphins by 3-2. Talking to media on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Khalid Mahmood said that the district government was taking all possible steps for the promotion of sports. In the last two years, the Corona epidemic has caused a lot of damage to sports.

With the grace of Almighty Allah, we have come out of the Corona epidemic to a great extent and life is back to normal. He instructed all athletes over the age of 18 to get vaccinated as soon as possible.He said that we stood with the sports persons and we would promote all sports to the best of our ability and would not show weakness for any kind of cooperation.

He said more than 50 centers have been developed for vaccination and one center was also set up in Peshawar Sports Complex where the athletes and officials would be facilitated with vaccination.

He said steps have been taken as directed by the Chief Secretary KP Dr. Kazim Niaz for the promotion of sports at the district level and all funds allocated for sports would be utilized on sports and sports activities.

He said through such activities after the long break due to coronavirus in the province, more talented players would come up and find a chance to exhibit and highlight their hidden talent.He said the talented players would be facilitated with cash prizes and sports gear would also be awarded to them as directed by the Chief Secretary KP Dr. Kazim Niaz.

