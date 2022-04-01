Dr Fehmida launches Elite Pool Portal

Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr Fehmida Mirza on Friday launched the Elite Pool Portal which was a centralized database of players aimed at providing best opportunities for the growth of athletes in sports

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr Fehmida Mirza on Friday launched the Elite Pool Portal which was a centralized database of players aimed at providing best opportunities for the growth of athletes in sports.

Minister launched the portal which was developed to identify and scout players of different sports. "Database enables the government to monitor the performance of players and find them the right opportunities for their growth," she said talking to media here at the Pakistan Sports Complex.

Dr. Fehmida who was also President, Pakistan Sports Board inaugurated PSB's Elite Pool and a modern Cafeteria in a ceremony held here.

She also virtually inaugurated the Boxing Gymnasium at Karachi and a Hockey Turf at Quetta.

A Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) official said the Boxing Gymnasium had been in pipeline since 2004 but it was the personal attention of Minister that saw the fruition of the project. The gymnasium was a gift to the youth of the Liyari and will help groom boxing talent of the area.

Hockey Stadiums throughout the country are being revamped and new turfs are being laid out to help the sport regain its past glory. Seven cities were chosen to upgrade their turfs on a priority basis.

Minister despite political commitments took time out to launch new projects and met athletes at PSB.

She said, "Through tireless efforts we are now closer to getting FIFA membership restored. FIFA and AFC both have appreciated the role of Government of Pakistan. Our youth deserves to play at international level and we will help NC conduct transparent elections of Pakistan Football Federation.

" About Sports Policy, she said, "We had our last sports policy in 2005, and since sports is a devolved subject so it's important to come up with an inclusive policy which caters to the needs of everyone. We reconstituted a new board and everyone on board is entirely on merit. By ensuring merit, we are empowering the PSB." Dr. Fehmida said, "Next year we will be organizing South Asian Games 2023 and I have held meetings with the federations to chart a way forward which delivers success for all. Our focus isn't just organizational, from sporting perspective 11 camps are being underway.

"The International coaches have been hired to ensure we leave no stone unturned to bring medals home." Mental strength has often been ignored but that's not the case anymore as we have to give all the opportunities to our youth" She said, "I saw the dilapidated condition of the old criteria and set a target to get our athletes and the staff of PSB a respectable dining place. This will be run on a self-sustaining model" "We have brought international tennis back in the form of Davis Cup which is a huge achievement." When asked about Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) and its role, Minister said "POA has to respect other state institutions and we have always taken everyone on board."To a question, she said, "Individuals come and go, it is the improvement of the system which I have always worked on. Individualism cannot get us far."Minister also personally congratulated the athletes present at the ceremony and promised to provide all facilities for their success.