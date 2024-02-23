Five more matches decided in cricket tournament

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) Five more matches decided in the Khansortium Karachi Region Senior Inter District Cricket Tournament at various cricket grounds of the City.

The Tournament is being organized by Regional Cricket Association Karachi.

Scores in Brief :

In the first match of the day Zone-V Whites beat Zone-III Blues by 4 Wickets at Landhi Gymkhana Ground. Zone-III Blues 298/6 in 45 overs. Malik Karar Ali 134 12x4 3x6, Ubais ullah 75 8x4 1x6 Omair Mughal 33. Ashar Qureshi 2/40, Badar Qureshi 2/57.

Zone-V Whites 299/6 in 40.4 overs. Shah Raza 133 19x4 2x6, Nabeel Khalid 101 11x4, Waseem Ahmed 46.

In the 2nd Match Zone-IV Blues beat Zone-II Whites by 20 runs at TMC Ground. Zone-IV Blues 224 all out in 44.5 overs. Yasir Mushtaq 113 10x4 4x6, Zain Anwar 42, Uzair Akbar 25.Taha Waqar 3/34, Saeed Hassan 3/43.

Zone-II Whites 204 all out in 41 overs. Mubashir Nawaz 57 6x4 1x6, Saeed Hasan 40, Ali Haider 28, Noor Wali 24. Ali Hussain (ob 5/41, Taha Siddiqui (rls) 3/45.

In the 3rd Match Zone-IV Whites beat Zone-VI Reds by 15 runs at KCCA Stadium.

Zone-IV Whites 220/8 in 45 overs. Abdullah Fazal 59 8x4 1x6, Talah Ehsan 49, Muhammad Afzal 44, Charles 28.Tariq Khan (sla ) 4/15, Muhammad Asad (sla) 3/35.

Zone-VI Reds 206/9 in 45 overs. S.M.Thami 10x4, Ikram Khan 77 8x4 2x6. Muhammad Asif 2/32, M.Hamza Qureshi 2/32, Naimat Khan 2/33.

In the fourth Match Zone-IV Greens beat Zone-III Reds by 154 runs at Annu Bhai Park Ground. Zone-IV Greens 333/8 in 45 overs. Afnan Khan 131 6x4 13x6, Munib Riaz 48, Muhammad Waseem 44, Mudasir 42. Abdul Raffay 2/37.

Zone-III Reds 179 allout in 34.1 overs. Sheroz Siddiqui 34, Abdullah Marwat 29, Fahad Ansari 24, S.M.Mehdi 21. Muhammad Owais (ob) 5/43.

In the 5th and last Match Zone-II Blues beat Zone-VII Blues by 65 runs at Eastern Star Ground . Zone-II Blues 281/8 in 45 overs. Tariq Bakht 85 9x4 1x6, Moazzam Hussain 84 7x4 3x6, Hassan Bin Shahab 31. Ahmed Hassan Khan 2/65, Ehsan Ullah 2/57.

Zone-VII Blues 216 all out in 37.5 overs. Waqar Ahmed 103 12x4 1x6, Ahmed Hassan 80 10x4. Hassan Shahab (rls) 4/21, Muhammad Jamshed 2/33, Shahzaib Ahmed 2/53.