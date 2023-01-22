UrduPoint.com

Foreign Racers To Participate First Time In Cholistan Jeep Rally

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 22, 2023 | 01:40 PM

Foreign racers to participate first time in Cholistan jeep rally

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2023 ) :The 18th national and first-ever international Cholistan jeep rally was going to start from February 6 in which foreign racers would participate.

Managing Director Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab (TDCP), Agha Muhammad Ali Abbas while talking to APP here on Sunday said that first time two to three foreign racers from Turkey and Iran would participate in the Cholistan jeep rally while 15 to 20 tourists from USA and other countries were also coming for the Jeep rally.

He said that some foreign racers had also confirmed their participation regarding the Jeep rally.

Agha Muhammad Ali further informed that the registration of racers for jeep rally was underway and it would continue by January 31.

Event Manager TDCP Muhammad Nouman siad that the foreign racers from Iran, Turkey, Saudi Arabia and UK were in contact with them and the participation of the foreign and local races would be cleared after January 31.

TDCP Deputy Manager DG Khan, Sheikh Ijaz said that the last date for registration of racers with single fee was January 31 and after that the double fee would be charged. The single fee for stock category was Rs 25,000 while Rs 30,000 for prepaid category.

He said that Jeep rally would continue by January 12 in jeep race and cultural events were included.

There would be two tracks including 225 kilometres track in district Bahawalpur and about 227 kilometres in fort Abbas district Bahawalnagar. The first day car race would be held on Fort Abbas track and other two days on Bahawalpur track. He said that about 10 female racers would also participate in the rally.

