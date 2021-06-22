UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France To Feature In Women's Table Tennis Team Event At Tokyo Olympics

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Tue 22nd June 2021 | 12:46 PM

France to feature in women's table tennis team event at Tokyo Olympics

Team France has accepted the team quota relocation from the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) to play in the women's team event at the Tokyo Olympic Games, the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) announced on Tuesday

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :Team France has accepted the team quota relocation from the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) to play in the women's team event at the Tokyo Olympic Games, the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) announced on Tuesday.

The French National Olympic Committee (NOC) had confirmed Yuan Jia Nan and Prithika Pavade as the two players previously qualified, and Stephanie Loeuillette was added as the third player to the team.

"The International Olympic Committee (IOC) Executive board (EB) decided that the International Federations (IFs) concerned may immediately reallocate any sporting quota places won by athletes from DPRK for the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 to other NOCs in accordance with the IFs' published qualification systems," read an ITTF statement.

"This decision has been taken now in order to respect the interest of athletes who are next in line and cannot wait any longer.

" Yuan and Pavade will be featured in the women's singles for team France while Loeuillette will join them in the team event.

The French men's trio of Simon Gauzy, Emmanuel Lebesson and Alexandre Cassin had been confirmed earlier for the team event. Gauzy and Lebesson were confirmed for the men's singles, while Lebesson and Yuan will partner each other in the mixed doubles, an added event at this year's Olympics.

According to Tokyo Olympics table tennis qualification system, 48 places per gender are allocated for the men's and women's team events. A maximum of 70 places is available for each of the men's and women's singles events. There is a total of 86 players per gender across all three events. 16 pairs are available for the mixed doubles event.

The table tennis competition for the Tokyo Olympic Games will be held at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium from July 24 to August 6.

Related Topics

Tennis France Noc Tokyo Nan May July August Women 2020 Olympics International Olympic Committee Event All From

Recent Stories

Etihad Airways to commence service to Vienna

3 minutes ago

China's basketball team captain Zhou Peng wants im ..

27 seconds ago

World Public Service Day to be marked tomorrow

1 minute ago

5.0-magnitude quake hits 3 km W of Huixtla, Mexico ..

1 minute ago

More COVID-19 cases recorded in Australia's Sydney ..

1 minute ago

Kocharyan's Armenia Alliance to Challenge Parliame ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.