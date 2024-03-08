Open Menu

France's Galthie Rings The Changes For Wales Six Nations Trip

Muhammad Rameez Published March 08, 2024 | 04:20 PM

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) France head coach Fabien Galthie announced on Friday eight changes for his team for this weekend's Six Nations trip to Wales in round four of the competition.

Galthie hands three players their debuts for Sunday's game after February 25's 13-13 draw with Italy in their last game.

Full-back Leo Barre, centre Nicholas Depoortere and lock Emmanuel Meafou will make their Test bows in Cardiff with winger Louis Bielle-Biarrey, scrum-half Nolann Le Garrec, No 8 Gregory Alldritt, second row Thibaud Flament and hooker Julien Marchand the other changes.

Galthie was forced into three changes with centre Jonathan Danty suspended and fly-half Matthieu Jalibert injured and Posolo Tuilagi sidelined with a fitness issue.

Usual full-back Thomas Ramos moves to the number 10 shirt freeing up space for Barre with 21-year-old Depoortere standing in for Danty.

Bierre-Biarrey comes in form Matthis Lebel, Le Garrec starts instead of the criticised Maxime Lucu and Alldritt returns from injury to captain the side instead of Paul Boudehent.

The new second-row partnership of Toulouse team-mates Meafou and Flament replaces Cameron Woki and Tuilagi while Marchand steps in for Peato Mauvaka.

On the bench La Rochelle tight-head Georges-Henri Colombe is also set for his debut as France eye just their second win in this year's Six Nations.

The alterations are the most Galthie has made from one Six Nations game to another since taking over in late 2019.

France (15-1)

Leo Barre; Damian Penaud, Gael Fickou, Nicolas Depoortere, Louis Bielle-Biarrey; Thomas Ramos, Nolann Le Garrc; Gregory Alldritt (capt), Charles Ollivon, Francois Cros; Emmanuel Meafou, Thibaud Flament; Uini Atonio, Julien Marchand, Cyril Baille

Replacements: Peato Mauvaka, Sebastien Taofifenua, Georges-Henri Colombe, Romain Taofifenua, Alexandre Roumat, Paul Boudehent, Maxime Lucu, Yoram Moefana

More Stories From Sports