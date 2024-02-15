Open Menu

GCU, Lahore Wins All Pakistan Inter-University Men Tennis Title

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 15, 2024 | 05:53 PM

GCU, Lahore wins All Pakistan Inter-University Men Tennis title

Higher Education Commission All Pakistan Inter-Varsity Men’s Tennis Championship-2024 was won by Government University College Lahore on Thursday here at the University of Haripur

HARIPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) Higher Education Commission All Pakistan Inter-Varsity Men’s Tennis Championship-2024 was won by Government University College Lahore on Thursday here at the University of Haripur.

In overall performance, Government University College Lahore won with 55 points, University of Central Punjab with 45 points and Punjab University with 24 points. The Championship of Pak Austria Fakhakhshule Institute of Applied Sciences and University of Haripur continued for four days. The special guest of the closing ceremony was Deputy Director Admin PAF Safi Shah, while Director Sports and Organizing Secretary Khurshid Ahmad Marwat, Vice President Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tennis Association, Umar Ayaz Khalil, Team Officials Muhammad Shahbaz, Umar Zaman, Sajjad Ahmed, Shafaqat Ali and other important personalities were also with him.

University of Lahore, Ghulam Ishaq Khan University, University of Lahore, Superior University, FC College University, Abdul Wali Khan University, NUST University, University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, University of Management and Technology Sciences and Pak Austria Fakhakhshule Institute of Applied Sciences took part in the Championship. The Championship was played on team event formats.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tennis Lahore Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technology Sports Punjab Safi Superior Austria Haripur HEC Event All Government

Recent Stories

PCB terminates Haris Rauf's central contract

PCB terminates Haris Rauf's central contract

8 minutes ago
 Steps taken under SIFC yielding positive results: ..

Steps taken under SIFC yielding positive results: PM Kakar

17 minutes ago
 Rizwan Javed banned from all cricket

Rizwan Javed banned from all cricket

17 minutes ago
 Need to focus at grass-root level for promotion of ..

Need to focus at grass-root level for promotion of sports: Saba Shamim

5 minutes ago
 Rupee sheds 06 paisa against dollar

Rupee sheds 06 paisa against dollar

5 minutes ago
 Karachi Kings geared up for their second PSL title

Karachi Kings geared up for their second PSL title

5 minutes ago
22nd death anniversary of poet, writer Syed Hasan ..

22nd death anniversary of poet, writer Syed Hasan Abbas Rizvi observed

5 minutes ago
 President Arif Alvi for enabling environment to nu ..

President Arif Alvi for enabling environment to nurture youth’s intellectual a ..

3 minutes ago
 Over 10,000 students to get eco-friendly electric ..

Over 10,000 students to get eco-friendly electric bikes in Punjab: Caretaker Pro ..

3 minutes ago
 FIA arrests two suspects involved in fraud and har ..

FIA arrests two suspects involved in fraud and harassment

3 minutes ago
 NA-128: ECP decides to withdraw victory notificati ..

NA-128: ECP decides to withdraw victory notification of Awn Chaudhary

2 hours ago
 Indian actress Rakhi Sawant expresses support for ..

Indian actress Rakhi Sawant expresses support for Imran khan

3 hours ago

More Stories From Sports