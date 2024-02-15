GCU, Lahore Wins All Pakistan Inter-University Men Tennis Title
Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 15, 2024 | 05:53 PM
Higher Education Commission All Pakistan Inter-Varsity Men’s Tennis Championship-2024 was won by Government University College Lahore on Thursday here at the University of Haripur
HARIPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) Higher Education Commission All Pakistan Inter-Varsity Men’s Tennis Championship-2024 was won by Government University College Lahore on Thursday here at the University of Haripur.
In overall performance, Government University College Lahore won with 55 points, University of Central Punjab with 45 points and Punjab University with 24 points. The Championship of Pak Austria Fakhakhshule Institute of Applied Sciences and University of Haripur continued for four days. The special guest of the closing ceremony was Deputy Director Admin PAF Safi Shah, while Director Sports and Organizing Secretary Khurshid Ahmad Marwat, Vice President Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tennis Association, Umar Ayaz Khalil, Team Officials Muhammad Shahbaz, Umar Zaman, Sajjad Ahmed, Shafaqat Ali and other important personalities were also with him.
University of Lahore, Ghulam Ishaq Khan University, University of Lahore, Superior University, FC College University, Abdul Wali Khan University, NUST University, University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, University of Management and Technology Sciences and Pak Austria Fakhakhshule Institute of Applied Sciences took part in the Championship. The Championship was played on team event formats.
Recent Stories
PCB terminates Haris Rauf's central contract
Steps taken under SIFC yielding positive results: PM Kakar
Rizwan Javed banned from all cricket
Need to focus at grass-root level for promotion of sports: Saba Shamim
Rupee sheds 06 paisa against dollar
Karachi Kings geared up for their second PSL title
22nd death anniversary of poet, writer Syed Hasan Abbas Rizvi observed
President Arif Alvi for enabling environment to nurture youth’s intellectual a ..
Over 10,000 students to get eco-friendly electric bikes in Punjab: Caretaker Pro ..
FIA arrests two suspects involved in fraud and harassment
NA-128: ECP decides to withdraw victory notification of Awn Chaudhary
Indian actress Rakhi Sawant expresses support for Imran khan
More Stories From Sports
-
PCB terminates Haris Rauf's central contract8 minutes ago
-
Rizwan Javed banned from all cricket17 minutes ago
-
Need to focus at grass-root level for promotion of sports: Saba Shamim5 minutes ago
-
Karachi Kings geared up for their second PSL title5 minutes ago
-
Jansher, Jehangir, Qamar Zaman honored at PSA2 hours ago
-
Multan gears up for PSL Season 92 hours ago
-
National women, boys U15 squash championships from Feb 192 hours ago
-
Karachi Kings on the hunt for their second HBL PSL title19 seconds ago
-
Muhammad Hafeez resigns as director national team4 hours ago
-
HBL PSL 9: Exciting new talent set to shine18 hours ago
-
Dollar continues its upward trajectory against rupee20 hours ago
-
HBL PSL 9 official anthem ‘Khul ke Khel’ released21 hours ago