GCU, Lahore wins All Pakistan Inter-University Men Tennis title

HARIPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) Higher Education Commission All Pakistan Inter-Varsity Men’s Tennis Championship-2024 was won by Government University College Lahore on Thursday here at the University of Haripur.

In overall performance, Government University College Lahore won with 55 points, University of Central Punjab with 45 points and Punjab University with 24 points. The Championship of Pak Austria Fakhakhshule Institute of Applied Sciences and University of Haripur continued for four days. The special guest of the closing ceremony was Deputy Director Admin PAF Safi Shah, while Director Sports and Organizing Secretary Khurshid Ahmad Marwat, Vice President Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tennis Association, Umar Ayaz Khalil, Team Officials Muhammad Shahbaz, Umar Zaman, Sajjad Ahmed, Shafaqat Ali and other important personalities were also with him.

University of Lahore, Ghulam Ishaq Khan University, University of Lahore, Superior University, FC College University, Abdul Wali Khan University, NUST University, University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, University of Management and Technology Sciences and Pak Austria Fakhakhshule Institute of Applied Sciences took part in the Championship. The Championship was played on team event formats.