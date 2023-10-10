Habib Girls win netball match by 3-0

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2023) On the second day of PNF Net Ball Cup the semi final matches of Pool U-13 were played in which 1st semi final match was played between Habib Girls & City school North Nazimabad, which Habib Girls won the match by 3-0.

In second Semi Final, Karachi Grammar School beat Beacon Lite by 7-0, third Semi-Final, City URC walk over Bay View academy by 1/0 and in 4th Semi Final Match Trinity School Beat Alpha School by 5/0, a communique said.

In Pool U-15 Karachi Grammar School (W) beat Habib Girls School by 11-0 and in another match the Karachi Grammar beat Nasra School Korangi by 10-0.

In Pool U-17, City PAF Chapter beat St. Jospeh School by 7-3 and in Pool U-19, KGS Green beat Habib School by 22-7 and KGS White beat Hybro by 8-0.

President of Pakistan Netball Federation Mudassir Arain encouraged all the teams and said that the trend of competition gives motivation to the players to move forward. Players use all their abilities to win.