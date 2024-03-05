Handball Men Provincial League Concludes
Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 05, 2024 | 07:46 PM
The Punjab Handball Men Provincial League organized by the Directorate of Sports University of Sargodha concluded and the prize distribution ceremony was held at Sports Gymnasium Sargodha, here on Tuesday
The Punjab Handball Provincial League was organized in collaboration with the Higher Education Commission of Pakistan and hosted by the University of Sargodha, in which teams from five regions of Punjab participated in the handball competitions, while the team of Faisalabad region performed brilliantly and got first position.
In the closing ceremony of the league, Vice Chancellor University of Sargodha Professor Dr. Qaiser Abbas participated as the chief guest and awarded the trophy to the winning team.
Addressing the event, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Qaiser Abbas appreciated the initiatives taken by the Higher Education Commission to attract the youth towards sports and congratulated the team of the Directorate of Sports University of Sargodha for organizing the sports competitions in an organized manner.
He said that the University of Sargodha besides providing opportunities for quality education and research, practical experiences and observations to the youth also engages them in recreational activities so that they remain physically and mentally healthy and achieve success in every field of life.
A large number of players including Chairman University Sports Committee Professor Dr. Masood Sarwar Awan, Chairperson of Department of Sports Sciences University of Sargodha Dr. Yasir Iqbal Waraich, Director of Sports Maher Ahmad Khan Haral, Director of Students Affairs Dr. Mahmood Al Hasan were present at the closing ceremony of Handball League.
