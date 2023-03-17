UrduPoint.com

HBL PSL 8: Peshawar Zalmi Set 172-run Target For Qalandars

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 17, 2023 | 06:48 PM

Muhammad Haris and Babar took their side to a strong position in clash with Qalandars in the second Eliminator of HBL Pakistan Super League 8 at Gaddafi Stadium tonight.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 17th, 2023) Peshawar Zalmi on Friday set 172 runs target for Lahore Qalandars at Gaddafi Stadium tonight.

Babar Azam and Muhammad Haris saved their side by scoring 42 and 84 respectively in the second Eliminator of HBL Pakisan Super League 8.

Lahore Qalandars, the defending champions, lost the Qualifier against Multans on Wednesday but tonight match is another chance for them for the final.

According to the reports, the likely rain could affect the important match as the weather turned pleasant after day time rain while MET office also predicted rain again in the afternoon.

