HBL PSL 8: Qalandars Reach Final By Beating Zalmi In Second Eliminator

Published March 17, 2023

The Zalmi pacers struggled to stop the Qalandars from chasing the target but they could not restrict them as the runs continue to change on the score board in the second Eliminator match of HBL PSL at Gaddafi Stadium tonight.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 17th, 2023) Lahore Qalandars reached final of the HBL Pakistan Super League Season 8 after beating Peshawar Zalmi.

Qalandars won the match by four wickets.

The Zalmi pacers sruggled but could not stop the Qalandars from chasing the target of 172 runs.

Mirza Baig scored 54 off 42 and turned out to be a top batter.

Earlier, Zalmi set 172 runs target for Qalandars.

Babar Azam and Muhammad Haris saved their side by scoring 42 and 84 respectively in the second Eliminator of HBL Pakisan Super League 8.

