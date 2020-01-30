'I idolize Sachin Tendulkar': Abid Ali

Record breaking diminutive test opener Abid Ali has said that Indian batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar has been a role model for him and he follows his batting videos very closely

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :Record breaking diminutive test opener Abid Ali has said that Indian batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar has been a role model for him and he follows his batting videos very closely.

Talking to journalists on the first day of practice match at the Gaddafi Stadium here on Thursday, he said:" I follow Tendulkar's batting because he is short-statured like me", adding that "I admire batting greats like Inzimam ul haq, Muhamamd Yousaf and Rickie Ponting as well".

Abid Ali scored 33 runs on the first day of the three- day practice match between Azhar Ali and Haris Sohail elevens.

On his late selection for Pakistan, Abid Ali said his late debut for Pakistan was will of God and he did not have any misgivings on his late inclusion in the team rather he was happy that scored back to back centuries.

"I was not getting a chance to play for the team despite my strong domestic performances over the years but I always remained optimistic. I needed a chance which I availed," the world record-holder batsman responded. The opening batsman admitted that he was under pressure during his debut innings against Sri Lanka in Rawalpindi.

To a query, Abid Ali said his father was a constant source of sustenance for him who never let him lose hope, adding that he always thinks positive.

About scoring consecutive third century in test match cricket, he said he was focused to play good cricket and would give his hundred per cent to score third consecutive century in test match cricket for Pakistan.

"I am making preparations with positive mind-set to score big for the country, adding that he was disappointed on not being able to convert his 174 innings in the Karachi test into a double century," he said, adding he will concentrate on his strengths without making experiments in next innings against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi.

On playing Twenty20 cricket, Abid Ali said he was ready for all kinds of cricket and yearning for a chance by the team management to paly T20 cricket for Pakistan.

About upcoming test seres against Bangladesh, he said all players were fully focused on the upcoming test series against Bangladesh, adding that the practice match was part of the preparations. He further said the team was preparing under the able guidance of Kabeer Khan and Muhammad Waseem.

The diminutive batsman Abid Ali, oozing with confidence, said the team was confident to do well against Bangladesh and win the test series.