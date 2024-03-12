Open Menu

I Try To Improve My Game Every Day: Babar Azam

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 12, 2024 | 11:22 AM

I try to improve my game every day: Babar Azam

The Peshawar Zalmi captain says they selected the best team for Zalmi in the PSL, they faced difficulties in making combinations in the beginning, but in Saqib's form, they got a good all-rounder.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 12nd, 2024) Pakistan Super League's franchise Peshawar Zalmi's captain Babar Azam said that he did not pay attention to criticism; he performed on the ground and there was no need to tell anyone anything.

During a press conference, Babar Azam said that he did not feel any pressure regarding the national team, whatever decision he made is for Pakistan, he was not personally satisfied with playing one down but it was for Pakistan.

He said, "I know my game, I try to improve my game every day, when people chant Babar's name, he cannot express his feelings in words, I try to make fans happy with my performance,”.

Babar Azam said that they selected the best team for Zalmi in the PSL, they faced difficulties in making combinations in the beginning, but in Saqib's form, they got a good all-rounder.

“My and Saqib's way of playing is different, we play with a plan, we both communicate, and it feels good to open up with him,” he added.

