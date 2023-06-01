UrduPoint.com

ICC Chairman, Chief Executive Conclude Two-day Lahore Visit

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 01, 2023 | 01:34 PM

ICC Chairman, Chief Executive conclude two-day Lahore visit

Mr Barclay and Mr Allardice met with the Chair of the PCB Management Committee, Mr Najam Sethi, and other PCB officials, and discussed wide-ranging matters of mutual interest around cricket, including promotion, growth and development.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 1st, 2023) The Chair of the International Cricket Council, Mr Greg Barclay, and Mr Geoff Allardice, the ICC Chief Executive, visited the Pakistan cricket headquarters in Lahore on Tuesday and Wednesday. This was Mr Barclay’s first tour of Pakistan.

During the pre-arranged two-day visit, Mr Barclay and Mr Allardice met with the Chair of the PCB Management Committee, Mr Najam Sethi, and other PCB officials, and discussed wide-ranging matters of mutual interest around cricket, including promotion, growth and development. Outside the PCB headquarters, Mr Barclay and Mr Allardice visited the National Cricket academy, Lahore Fort, Lahore Museum, Safe City Project and Minar-e-Pakistan.

Greg Barclay: “It has been great to be here. My approach has been to visit all the Member countries and see how cricket and cricket administration operates in their respective jurisdiction as every country and Member is different in terms of size, scale, economy and where they might sit in the cricketing hierarchy.

“The cricket facilities in Pakistan and the cricket programmes are great and now, that international cricket has returned to Pakistan and the PCB is able to successfully deliver bilateral arrangements at home, I think we’ll see Pakistan cricket reach another level for both men and women, and that will also have a positive impact in terms of commercial upside.

“I enjoyed the briefing on the men’s and women’s cricket development plans and programmes at an administrative level and the progress that is being made. I think the future for Pakistan in terms of female participation and international successes is going to be huge in terms of potential.

“From the ICC’s view, given that we have a strategy to grow the game globally, to see where the PCB fits in is also very pleasing. I am going to leave here well impressed with what I have seen.”

Najam Sethi, who is also an ICC Director: “I want to thank Greg and Geoff for undertaking this tour to Lahore, which provided both the ICC and the PCB with an opportunity to exchange views and ideas on the globally cricket ecosystem.

“The PCB looks forward to continuing our discussions and working closely with the ICC to put together global strategies and plans that are not only in the best interest of all its Members but also achieve the common objective of growing and developing the game by attracting new audiences.”

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Lahore ICC Najam Sethi Exchange PCB Visit Progress Women All Best

Recent Stories

Children @ Online Risk

Children @ Online Risk

53 seconds ago
 2 Pakistan army soldiers martyred in cross-border ..

2 Pakistan army soldiers martyred in cross-border attack from Iran

23 minutes ago
 PEMRA urges media boycott of those responsible for ..

PEMRA urges media boycott of those responsible for May 9 violence

28 minutes ago
 Govt committed to enhance agriculture production, ..

Govt committed to enhance agriculture production, says PM Shehbaz

36 minutes ago
 Danish PM relies on ChatGPT-generated speech to ad ..

Danish PM relies on ChatGPT-generated speech to address parliament

1 hour ago
 Are You Ready for realme Narzo 50: A Gaming Experi ..

Are You Ready for realme Narzo 50: A Gaming Experience for Everyone

1 hour ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.