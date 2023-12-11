ICC U19 Men’s CWC 2024 revised schedule revealed

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2023) The International Cricket Council on Monday revealed the revised schedule for the ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2024, confirming five venues in South Africa to host the 15th edition of the event from January 19 and February 11.

The decision was taken by the ICC board in November to relocate the event from Sri Lanka, said a press release.

The most exciting young talent in world cricket would compete for the silverware across 41 matches held at established international venues; Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein, Buffalo Park in East London, Kimberley Oval in Kimberley, JB Marks Oval in Potchefstroom and finally Willowmoore Park in Benoni – the venue selected to host the Semi-Finals on February 6 and 8, and the Final on February 11.

The new schedule sees the hosts kick off their campaign against the West Indies in Potchefstroom on opening day, while defending champions India start the defence of their crown a day later against former champions Bangladesh, who claimed the silverware when the tournament was last hosted in South Africa back in 2020.

The event would welcome a new format for this edition, where teams progressing from the group stages will enter a new Super Six stage, starting January 30, where two groups of six teams will clash to determine the semifinalists and the subsequent finalists.

In the group listings, holders India were joined by Bangladesh, Ireland and USA in Group A. Group B consists of England, South Africa, West Indies and Scotland. Group C features Australia, Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe and Namibia while Group D is made up of Afghanistan, Pakistan, New Zealand and Nepal.

Ahead of the event, each competing team would play two warm-up matches from January 13 to 17 in venues in Johannesburg and Pretoria.

Through the history of the event, India has bagged five U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup titles, Australia have won the event three times, Pakistan twice, while England, Bangladesh, West Indies and 2024 hosts South Africa have each been crowned once