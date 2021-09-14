Iconic 1992 World Cup jersey up for grabs

PCB’s Online Merchandise Store launches at 1700 with Champions Edition jersey, part of PCB’s Legacy Series

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th September, 2021) Pakistan cricket fans can buy the iconic ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 1992 jerseys from the Pakistan Cricket Board’s Online Merchandise Store, which will be launched at 1700 today. The store can be accessed at www.shop.pcb.com.pk.

The 1992 World Cup jersey is the first offering in the Champions Edition, part of the PCB Legacy Series, as the board honours the national side’s landmark achievement, which altered the course of the sport forever in the country and inspired many to take up bat and ball.

In what remains one of the most iconic World Cup tales, Pakistan, under the leadership of Imran Khan, now the Patron of the board, completed their successful campaign with a win against Graham Gooch’s England by 22 runs at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja was also part of the squad that had recovered from an ordinary start to stun the world.

Fans from within Pakistan and all around the world are encouraged to place their orders at the earliest with the limited stock available.

The PCB will provide shipping across the globe and free of cost for those based in Pakistan.

In the coming days, the fans will be able to purchase customised merchandise, Pakistan national side’s training and travel gear, fan wear, collector’s edition merchandise and hardware accessories through this one-stop shop as the PCB continues to strive to bring the fans closer to the game.