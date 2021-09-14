UrduPoint.com

Iconic 1992 World Cup Jersey Up For Grabs

Umer Jamshaid 51 seconds ago Tue 14th September 2021 | 05:45 PM

Iconic 1992 World Cup jersey up for grabs

PCB’s Online Merchandise Store launches at 1700 with Champions Edition jersey, part of PCB’s Legacy Series

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th September, 2021) Pakistan cricket fans can buy the iconic ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 1992 jerseys from the Pakistan Cricket Board’s Online Merchandise Store, which will be launched at 1700 today. The store can be accessed at www.shop.pcb.com.pk.

The 1992 World Cup jersey is the first offering in the Champions Edition, part of the PCB Legacy Series, as the board honours the national side’s landmark achievement, which altered the course of the sport forever in the country and inspired many to take up bat and ball.

In what remains one of the most iconic World Cup tales, Pakistan, under the leadership of Imran Khan, now the Patron of the board, completed their successful campaign with a win against Graham Gooch’s England by 22 runs at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja was also part of the squad that had recovered from an ordinary start to stun the world.

Fans from within Pakistan and all around the world are encouraged to place their orders at the earliest with the limited stock available.

The PCB will provide shipping across the globe and free of cost for those based in Pakistan.

In the coming days, the fans will be able to purchase customised merchandise, Pakistan national side’s training and travel gear, fan wear, collector’s edition merchandise and hardware accessories through this one-stop shop as the PCB continues to strive to bring the fans closer to the game.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Imran Khan World ICC PCB Melbourne Buy All From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

UVAS organised online session on ‘International ..

UVAS organised online session on ‘International Rankings’

11 minutes ago
 Fujairah Ruler highlights importance of developing ..

Fujairah Ruler highlights importance of developing energy sector over next 50 ye ..

16 minutes ago
 Mansoor Ahmad, Amir Muttaqi discuss bilateral ties ..

Mansoor Ahmad, Amir Muttaqi discuss bilateral ties in diverse fields

23 minutes ago
 &#039;Sharjah Memory&#039; highlights senior citiz ..

&#039;Sharjah Memory&#039; highlights senior citizens contributions

31 minutes ago
 75,598 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

75,598 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

31 minutes ago
 Mubadala World Tennis Championship returns to Abu ..

Mubadala World Tennis Championship returns to Abu Dhabi in December

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.