International Pro Wrestlers To Help Flood Victims Rebuild Lives

Zeeshan Mehtab Published October 06, 2022 | 07:58 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2022 ) :A group of renowned international pro wrestlers on Thursday said they would play their role to help Pakistan's flood victims to get back to a prosperous life.

The wrestlers including Tiny Iron, Adam Flex, Amale Dib, Maria May and Baadshah Pehalwan Khan, who are in Pakistan to promote wrestling and help flood victims held a news conference at National Press Club Islamabad after visiting some flood-hit areas.

They pledged to raise funds for the rehabilitation of flood-affected people. "I'm really sad to see the situation in the flood-hit areas. Flood victims need food and shelter and we all should play our role to help them," British wrestler Tony Iron said.

"We'll try our best to help them rebuild their lives," he added.

Irish wrestler Adam Flex said he was sad to see the plight of flood victims. "Our heartfelt sympathies go out to them. We'll play our role for their betterment and rehabilitation," he said.

French wrestler Amale Dib expressed her best wishes for the flood victims and said they would do whatever they could for them. "We wish they can resume their full and prosperous lives as soon as possible" she added.

The wrestlers will feature in fights under the banner of Ring of Pakistan in next few days at three different venues - Multan, Karachi and Islamabad.

Wrestlers from around 20 countries are likely to chip in in these fights.

