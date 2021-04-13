International Tour de Swat South Asian Cycling Championship soon: Junaid Khan

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Swat Junaid Khan Tuesday said that soon after the corona situation improves, International Tour de Swat South Asian Cycling Championship would be organized with all the South Asian Countries would be invited.

He said this while addressing an honoring reception organized by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cycling Association to honor President Pakistan Cycling Federation Syed Azhar Ali Shah over his election as President South Asian Cycling Confederation in a recent election held in Abu Dubai, UAE.

Deputy Commissioner Swat Junaid Khan and Director General Sports Asfandyar Khattak graced the occasion as special guests.

Former national and international cyclists, Director Finance Amjad Iqbal, Vice President PJF Masood Ahmad, Taj Muhammad, Nisar Ahmed, President KP Cycling Association, Nadir Khawaja, Vice President of Peshawar Press Club, Amjad Aziz Malik, Secretary of Asian Sports Journalists Federation, Ijaz Ahmed, President of Sports Riders Association, President KP Arbab Naseer Ahmad, Peshawar Sports Complex Administrator Shah Faisal and a large number of people from various sports associations attended the function.

Addressing the function, Deputy Commissioner Swat Junaid Khan and DG Sports Asfandyar Khan congratulated Azhar Ali Shah on his election as President of South Asia Cycling. He said that the services of KP Cycling Association for the promotion of cycling is visible to all and this is the reason why the athletes of the province are showing their mettle not only in national but also in international competitions.

He said that on the instructions of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan, the first cycling velodrome is going to be constructed in the Model Town. The Chief Minister of KP will soon lay the foundation stone. He said that the South Asian Tour de Swat would be organized after the corona epidemic which the Directorate of Swat KP and District Administration of Swat would do their utmost to make it a success.

Deputy Commissioner Swat Junaid Khan said that Chief Minister KP on this occasion said that soon after the situation normalized after this pandemic. He said that there is a talent for cycling in the province and that is why our athletes play for different departments and perform well in competitions.

Earlier, General Secretary KP Cycling Muhammad Ali and Secretary General AIPS Amjad Aziz Malik also addressed the function. Amjad Aziz Malik congratulated on behalf of AIPS. He said that it was a great honor for Syed Azhar Ali Shah to be elected as the President of South Asia Cycling Confederation. He said, despite the difficulties, Azhar Ali Shah left no stone unturned for the promotion of cycling in Pakistan and in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.