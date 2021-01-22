UrduPoint.com
Int'l Snowboarding Championship, Winter Festivity Kicks Off In Malam Jabba

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Fri 22nd January 2021 | 05:30 PM

SWAT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :The Pakistan International Snowboarding Championship and Winter Festivity kicked off at the scenic Malam Jabba tourist spot in Swat valley under the aegis of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (K-CTA) on Friday.

Over 44 national and international players, including four women players and enthusiasts of snowboarding games from European countries, Belgium, Afghanistan and Pakistan are participating in the event.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KP-CTA) under the auspices of the Tourism, Sports, Archaeology, Culture, Museums and Youth Affairs Department and the Samson Group of Companies have jointly organized the spectacular event.

Besides snowboarding games, traditional foods and music festivals are also part of the gala to entertain the tourists and visitors. According to the program, men and women joint slalom and parallel joint slalom thrilling competitions will be held in which the players will exhibit their skills.

Music program will also be organized in the evening to entertain the tourists and players.

The concluding ceremony of the International Snowboarding Championship and Festival will be held on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Mahgul Kabir, a yoga trainer from Gilgit-Baltistan, also imparted yoga training to the participants at Malam Jabba. Snowboarding is a recreational and competitive activity that involves descending a snow-covered slope while standing on a snowboard attached to a rider's feet.

The game is so popular that it even features in the Winter Olympic Games and Winter Paralympic Games at the international level. Malam Jabba is the only civil skiing resort in Pakistan at about 8500 feet above sea level.

The provincial government has taken worth mentioning steps that led to promotion of tourism, sports and preserving the rich heritage, cultural and archaeology sites in the province. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has abundant natural beauty of lush green valleys, snow-capped mountains, deserts, rivers, landscapes, rich cultural and traditional heritage and history, springs, streams and serene spots. Because of these attractions, millions of people visit to experience the beauty it has to offer.

