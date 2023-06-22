Open Menu

IOC Chief Questions Kiev's Decision To Skip Championships Alongside Russian Athletes

Muhammad Rameez Published June 22, 2023 | 06:30 PM

IOC Chief Questions Kiev's Decision to Skip Championships Alongside Russian Athletes

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2023) International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach said on Thursday that the Ukrainian government was sanctioning its own athletes by preventing them from participating in international championships alongside Russian and Belarusian athletes.

"Yet, at the respective judo and taekwondo world championships, the Ukrainian athletes were absent. Why? Because they had not been allowed to participate following the instructions of the Ukrainian Sports Ministry. In other words, the Ukrainian athletes are being sanctioned by their own government for the war that has been started by the Russian and Belarusian governments," Bach said during the 140th IOC session.

The IOC's chief also said that it was "really hard to understand" why the Ukrainian government had deprived their own athletes of an opportunity to qualify for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

"It is hard to understand why Ukrainian athletes are allowed to compete in tennis, but not in table tennis," he added.

The IOC recommended in March that Russians and Belarusians be allowed to compete as individual neutral athletes as long as they do not actively support Russia in its conflict with Ukraine or are contracted by their national military or national security agencies.

Many sports organizations across the globe have banned Russian and Belarusian athletes from participating in their competitions in response to Moscow's ongoing military operation in Ukraine and Minsk's alleged support for it. The athletes have also been barred from competing under national flags and using national anthems at major international sport events, including the Olympics.

Paris will host the 2024 Olympics from July 26 to August 11, 2024.

Related Topics

Tennis World Sports Ukraine Moscow Russia Minsk Paris March July August Olympics International Olympic Committee From Government

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid pardons 650 prisoners ahead of ..

Mohammed bin Rashid pardons 650 prisoners ahead of Eid Al Adha

22 minutes ago
 Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism, Maste ..

Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism, Mastercard launch unique Digital Ci ..

22 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives Iran FM, discuss bilat ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Iran FM, discuss bilateral relations between two cou ..

37 minutes ago
 AD Ports Group signs 50-year concession agreement ..

AD Ports Group signs 50-year concession agreement with Karachi Port Trust for c ..

52 minutes ago
 Global Media Congress acts as platform for media t ..

Global Media Congress acts as platform for media to serve countries and people b ..

1 hour ago
 Hub71 continues growth with selection of 15 startu ..

Hub71 continues growth with selection of 15 startups to join Abu Dhabi’s tech ..

1 hour ago
UAE launches ‘Andalisia: History and Civilisatio ..

UAE launches ‘Andalisia: History and Civilisation’ initiative

2 hours ago
 AED704.1 mn in pensions to be disbursed tomorrow t ..

AED704.1 mn in pensions to be disbursed tomorrow to pensioners and beneficiaries

3 hours ago
 What problems missing submersible crew may be faci ..

What problems missing submersible crew may be facing?

3 hours ago
 SC seven-member bench resumes hearing on trial of ..

SC seven-member bench resumes hearing on trial of civilians in military courts a ..

3 hours ago
 Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain pardons prisoners ahead of ..

Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain pardons prisoners ahead of Eid Al Adha

4 hours ago
 UAE President receives Iran’s Foreign Minister

UAE President receives Iran’s Foreign Minister

4 hours ago

More Stories From Sports