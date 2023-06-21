UrduPoint.com

IOC Exec Says French Olympic Committee Cooperating With Investigators

Muhammad Rameez Published June 21, 2023 | 12:01 AM

IOC Exec Says French Olympic Committee Cooperating With Investigators

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2023) Christophe Dubi, the International Olympic Committee's executive director, said Tuesday that Paris 2024 Games organizers were cooperating fully with investigators during searches at IOC offices.

"The Organizing Committee is cooperating fully with the authorities," he said.

Jonathan Firpo, a spokesperson for the Organizing Committee, confirmed to CNN that the French Olympic body was cooperating with the investigators to facilitate their investigations.

French anti-corruption police reportedly raided the Paris headquarters of the 2024 Olympic Games committee and the offices of Solideo, which is charge of the Olympic construction sites. Olympic authorities are suspected of financial irregularities, including theft of public funds and favoritism.

Related Topics

Police Paris Olympics International Olympic Committee

Recent Stories

Pentagon Says Confident That Military-to-Military ..

Pentagon Says Confident That Military-to-Military Communications With China to R ..

10 minutes ago
 US DoJ Says Examining Bank Merger Policy to Protec ..

US DoJ Says Examining Bank Merger Policy to Protect Consumers After Industry Tur ..

10 minutes ago
 Governor urges UNHCR to provide facilities to loca ..

Governor urges UNHCR to provide facilities to local populations affected by refu ..

10 minutes ago
 Alcaraz survives Queen's scare, Murray's winning s ..

Alcaraz survives Queen's scare, Murray's winning streak ends

10 minutes ago
 Manchester City producing best football and talent ..

Manchester City producing best football and talent in England, says Chairman

17 minutes ago
 Two drug smugglers held

Two drug smugglers held

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.