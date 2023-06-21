IOC Exec Says French Olympic Committee Cooperating With Investigators

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2023) Christophe Dubi, the International Olympic Committee's executive director, said Tuesday that Paris 2024 Games organizers were cooperating fully with investigators during searches at IOC offices.

"The Organizing Committee is cooperating fully with the authorities," he said.

Jonathan Firpo, a spokesperson for the Organizing Committee, confirmed to CNN that the French Olympic body was cooperating with the investigators to facilitate their investigations.

French anti-corruption police reportedly raided the Paris headquarters of the 2024 Olympic Games committee and the offices of Solideo, which is charge of the Olympic construction sites. Olympic authorities are suspected of financial irregularities, including theft of public funds and favoritism.