UrduPoint.com

IOC President Asks NOCs To Support World Games 2022

Muhammad Rameez Published April 08, 2022 | 01:00 PM

IOC President asks NOCs to support World Games 2022

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2022 ) :The president of International Olympic Committee (IOC) Thomas Bach has called for support for The World Games 2022, taking place from 7th to 17th July in Birmingham.

In a letter to the National Olympic Committees (NOCs), Thomas Bach asked them for support for The World Games. He wrote to the presidents of the NOCs as follows: "In these difficult times we need the power of sport to bring hope and optimism more than ever. Therefore, I encourage the National Olympic Committees to support this event," he said.

The IOC President himself has agreed to attend the Games. In addition, the IOC Sports Department will be working closely with its counterparts within the International World Games Association (IWGA) in the lead up to and during The World Games.

A total of 34 sports and 223 medal events are on the programme for the ten days of competition. Around 3,600 athletes from more than 110 countries will strive for gold at the multi-sport event.

The IWGA President José Perurena thanked Thomas Bach for his support. "For The World Games, the cooperation with the National Olympic Committees and the National Sports Organisations is of great importance. We have our athletes in mind first and foremost. These organisations contribute significantly to the athletes being recognised as representatives of their country, and seeing themselves as a team across the different sports in competition. In this way, they receive the appreciation they deserve in their home countries. Thomas Bach's letter has once again drawn attention to our event.

" Together with the Birmingham Organising Committee, the IWGA President stated that he was looking forward to making a mark in less than 100 days. The World Games represent excellence and are fully in line with the values of the Olympic Movement.

"Sport continues to show us that we can only go faster, we can only aim higher, we can only become stronger, if we stand together. Looking forward to celebrating the success of The World Games together," wrote Thomas Bach in his letter to the NOCs.

In this letter Thomas Bach also stressed the importance of The World Games, which continues to grow in strength with the outstanding success of the last edition in Wroclaw, Poland in 2017.

"I am confident that the 11th edition of The World Games will continue on this path." José Perurena underlines this assessment: "We expect nothing less than the best edition of The World Games ever. We can only achieve this goal together and as a team. This includes not only the Local Organising Committee, the IWGA and our Federations but also the National Olympic Committees and the National Sports Organisations."That the national sporting nations are convinced of the importance of The World Games has already been shown by the cooperation with numerous NOCs in Wroclaw, Poland, he said.

"The message of the IOC President has been positively received. We see this in the numerous responses from the participating countries, and the associated commitment to supporting and promoting their own athletes and The World Games themselves," added José Perurena.

Related Topics

World Sports Wroclaw Birmingham Lead Poland July 2017 Gold Olympics International Olympic Committee Event From Best

Recent Stories

All eyes on PM speech today after SC verdict on NA ..

All eyes on PM speech today after SC verdict on NA Speakerâ€™s ruling

1 hour ago
 SC declares ruling of deputy speaker as unconstitu ..

SC declares ruling of deputy speaker as unconstitutional, orders restoration of ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 April 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 8th April 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 8th April 2022

4 hours ago
 Sweden Stands Ready to 'Further Isolate' Russia - ..

Sweden Stands Ready to 'Further Isolate' Russia - Prime Minister

13 hours ago
 Hygienic, friendly environment essential for healt ..

Hygienic, friendly environment essential for healthy life

13 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.