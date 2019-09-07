IPC Minister expresses sorrow over demise of legendary cricketer Qadir

Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr. Fahmida Mirza on Saturday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of legendary cricketer Abdul Qadir

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2019) :Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr. Fahmida Mirza on Saturday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of legendary cricketer Abdul Qadir.

The minister prayed to Allah Almighty to rest his soul in eternal peace and give courage to his family to bear this irreparable loss fortitude, said a press release issued here.

Dr Fahmida in her message to Qadir's family lauded the leg spinner's services for cricket and especially for Pakistan team.

Former leg-spin maestro Qadir passed away of cardiac arrest at the age of 63 in Lahore on Friday.

The legendary cricketer made his Test debut against England in Lahore on December 14, 1977 and played his first ODI against New Zealand in Birmingham on Jun 11, 1983.

Qadir appeared in 67 Test and 104 ODIs between 1977 and 1993, and captained the Pakistan cricket team in five ODIs.

In Test cricket, his best performance for a series was 30 wickets for 437 runs, in three Test matches at home, against England in 1987. His best bowling figures for an innings were nine wickets for 56 against the same team at the Gaddafi Stadium in the same series in 1987.

In ODIs, his best bowling figures were five wickets for 44 runs against Sri Lanka during the 1983 Cricket World Cup. He was a member of the Pakistani team in the 1983 and 1987 Cricket World Cups. Yahoo Cricket described Qadir as "a master of the leg-spin" who "mastered the googlies, the flippers, the leg-breaks and the top spins."