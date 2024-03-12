KK Club Wins Inter Club Hockey Tournament
Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 12, 2024 | 09:59 PM
KK Hockey Club has won the 4-day Commissioner Inter Club Hockey Tournament concluded at Madina Town Hockey Stadium under the aegis of Divisional Sports Department here on Tuesday
FAISALABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) KK Hockey Club has won the 4-day Commissioner Inter Club Hockey Tournament concluded at Madina Town Hockey Stadium under the aegis of Divisional sports Department here on Tuesday.
According to results, KK Hockey Club defeated Zee Tiger Hockey Club with 2-1 goals in the final whereas Faisalabad Hockey academy stood third by beating Paradise Hockey Club in a decisive match.
Additional Commissioner Coordination Musawar Ahmad Khan Niazi witnessed the final match as chief guest and later distributed prizes, trophies, medals and certificates among the position holders.
Divisional Sports Officer Chaudhry Tariq Nazir, District Sports Officer Sajida Latif and others were also present on the occasion.
Recent Stories
Mushaal inaugurates Iftar table at PIMS hospital
Father, two sons killed in Palosai firing
Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan Dr. Mehmet Pacaci calls on Prime Minister Muhamma ..
We should use word of 'independence' with pride instead partition: CJP
IHC allows Hiba Bukhari to travel abroad
ECP summons KPK CM Ali Amin Gandapur on March 26
Ramesh Arora thanks PML-N leadership for entrusting responsibility to protect mi ..
Minister reviews Sehri, Iftar arrangement in institutions of Social Welfare dept
PSL 9: Tickets refund for washout games to begin tomorrow
Sonam Bajwa expresses wish to visit Pakistan
Turkish President congratulates President Asif Ali Zardari
Brussels recommends opening EU membership talks with Bosnia
More Stories From Sports
-
PSL 9: Tickets refund for washout games to begin tomorrow26 minutes ago
-
PSL 2024 Match 30 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who Will Win50 minutes ago
-
PSL 9: Gladiators elect to bowl against Sultans59 minutes ago
-
Man Utd's Mount back in training after four-month injury absence2 hours ago
-
Sundowns to face Young Africans in CAF Champions League2 hours ago
-
Tickets refund for HBL PSL 9 washout games to begin on Wednesday2 hours ago
-
Gordon handed Scotland recall aged 412 hours ago
-
Nigerian hopefuls Rivers draw CAF Cup holders USM Alger3 hours ago
-
Shan Masood not satisfied with his performance in HBL PSL 9 season4 hours ago
-
Football team training camp underway5 hours ago
-
Girls College City Gulbahar wins Inter-College Girls Rugby Championship7 hours ago
-
Union Club Essity tennis championships concludes7 hours ago