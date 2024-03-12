KK Club wins Inter Club Hockey Tournament

KK Hockey Club has won the 4-day Commissioner Inter Club Hockey Tournament concluded at Madina Town Hockey Stadium under the aegis of Divisional Sports Department here on Tuesday

FAISALABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) KK Hockey Club has won the 4-day Commissioner Inter Club Hockey Tournament concluded at Madina Town Hockey Stadium under the aegis of Divisional sports Department here on Tuesday.

According to results, KK Hockey Club defeated Zee Tiger Hockey Club with 2-1 goals in the final whereas Faisalabad Hockey academy stood third by beating Paradise Hockey Club in a decisive match.

Additional Commissioner Coordination Musawar Ahmad Khan Niazi witnessed the final match as chief guest and later distributed prizes, trophies, medals and certificates among the position holders.

Divisional Sports Officer Chaudhry Tariq Nazir, District Sports Officer Sajida Latif and others were also present on the occasion.