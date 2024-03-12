Open Menu

KK Club Wins Inter Club Hockey Tournament

Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 12, 2024 | 09:59 PM

KK Club wins Inter Club Hockey Tournament

KK Hockey Club has won the 4-day Commissioner Inter Club Hockey Tournament concluded at Madina Town Hockey Stadium under the aegis of Divisional Sports Department here on Tuesday

FAISALABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) KK Hockey Club has won the 4-day Commissioner Inter Club Hockey Tournament concluded at Madina Town Hockey Stadium under the aegis of Divisional sports Department here on Tuesday.

According to results, KK Hockey Club defeated Zee Tiger Hockey Club with 2-1 goals in the final whereas Faisalabad Hockey academy stood third by beating Paradise Hockey Club in a decisive match.

Additional Commissioner Coordination Musawar Ahmad Khan Niazi witnessed the final match as chief guest and later distributed prizes, trophies, medals and certificates among the position holders.

Divisional Sports Officer Chaudhry Tariq Nazir, District Sports Officer Sajida Latif and others were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Hockey Faisalabad Sports

Recent Stories

Mushaal inaugurates Iftar table at PIMS hospital

Mushaal inaugurates Iftar table at PIMS hospital

3 minutes ago
 Father, two sons killed in Palosai firing

Father, two sons killed in Palosai firing

3 minutes ago
 Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan Dr. Mehmet Pacaci c ..

Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan Dr. Mehmet Pacaci calls on Prime Minister Muhamma ..

3 minutes ago
 We should use word of 'independence' with pride in ..

We should use word of 'independence' with pride instead partition: CJP

3 minutes ago
 IHC allows Hiba Bukhari to travel abroad

IHC allows Hiba Bukhari to travel abroad

3 minutes ago
 ECP summons KPK CM Ali Amin Gandapur on March 26

ECP summons KPK CM Ali Amin Gandapur on March 26

15 minutes ago
Ramesh Arora thanks PML-N leadership for entrustin ..

Ramesh Arora thanks PML-N leadership for entrusting responsibility to protect mi ..

10 minutes ago
 Minister reviews Sehri, Iftar arrangement in insti ..

Minister reviews Sehri, Iftar arrangement in institutions of Social Welfare dept

10 minutes ago
 PSL 9: Tickets refund for washout games to begin t ..

PSL 9: Tickets refund for washout games to begin tomorrow

26 minutes ago
 Sonam Bajwa expresses wish to visit Pakistan

Sonam Bajwa expresses wish to visit Pakistan

29 minutes ago
 Turkish President congratulates President Asif Ali ..

Turkish President congratulates President Asif Ali Zardari

2 minutes ago
 Brussels recommends opening EU membership talks wi ..

Brussels recommends opening EU membership talks with Bosnia

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports