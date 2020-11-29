UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP, Punjab Win National Junior Volleyball Championship

Muhammad Rameez 44 seconds ago Sun 29th November 2020 | 05:10 PM

KP, Punjab win National Junior Volleyball Championship

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Islamabad and Sindh in Boys while Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Islamabad and Balochistan in Girls events secured victories against their respective rivals in the Volleyball competitions part of the U16 Inter-Provincial Games being played at PSB Coaching Center here on Sunday.

Director Operation Directorate General sports KP Syed Saqlain Shah, DSO Tahseenullah Khan Peshawar, RSO Saleem Raza, Secretary Volleyball Khalid Waqar, Vice President Faqir Muhammad Awan and other personalities were also present.

In the girls competition, Gilgit-Baltistan defeated Sindh 3-0, the score was 25-17, 25-20 and 25-19, Azad Kashmir won 3-0 against Punjab by 25-23, 25-19 and 25-18, Islamabad won 3-0 against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the score was 25-22, 25-19 and 25-16. In boys competition, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa defeated Balochistan 3-0, the score was 25-18, 25-19 and 25-20, Punjab defeated Azad Kashmir by 3-0, the score was 25-19, 25-21 and 25-18 and Sindh won 3-2 against Gilgit-Baltistan in a thrilling five set match, the score was 19-25, 23-25, 25-19, 25-22 and 25-21.

Related Topics

Sindh Islamabad Peshawar Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Punjab Azad Jammu And Kashmir Sunday

Recent Stories

Fujairah Ruler pardons 58 prisoners ahead of Natio ..

26 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,251 new COVID-19 cases, 736 recove ..

2 hours ago

UAE participate in 47th session of Council of OIC ..

2 hours ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 61.77 million

3 hours ago

Russia reports 26,683 new coronavirus cases

3 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Fund for Development finances US$70 mill ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.