KP U21 Games' Trials From March 1: Kashif Farhan

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Thu 25th February 2021 | 04:00 PM

KP U21 games' trials from March 1: Kashif Farhan

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, U21 games' trials will be held in Swat district from March 1 for selection of male and female athletes for the forthcoming U21 games to be commenced in Peshawar from March 30 to April 7.

District Sports Officer Swat Kashif Farhan said this while talking to APP here on Thursday. He said all preparations for the smooth conduct of the male and female trials have been made wherein the players have already been informed and hopefully good talent would come up.

He said, Swat is very fertile in this regard and we have been trying our best to promote sports in the true sense of the word. He said that DG Asfandyar Khattak of Provincial Sports Directorate, his team and especially Deputy Commissioner Junaid Khan have prepared an excellent plan on which DSOs across the province have started work and insha-Allah better results would come up in future.

Kashif Farhan said that Deputy Commissioner Junaid Khan is fully supporting him and has been keen to promote sports not only in Swat but also in all districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said that under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Swat Junaid Khan prior to the U21 Games, various male and female sports competitions including Taekwondo, Football, Basketball and Badminton were organized in Swat.

In this regard, he directed the players of Swat district to be ready as the trials would start in the morning at 9.00 am and would continue up until 5.00 p.m.

