KTrade Becomes Multan Sultans Official Investment Partner
Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 31, 2024 | 05:42 PM
A leading stock trading platform, KTrade, formerly known as KASB, has joined Multan Sultans as the official investment partner for the ninth edition of the HBL Pakistan Super League, which commences on 17 February
MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) A leading stock trading platform, KTrade, formerly known as KASB, has joined Multan Sultans as the official investment partner for the ninth edition of the HBL Pakistan Super League, which commences on 17 February.
That this is the first instance of a capital markets firm from the Pakistan Stock Exchange sponsoring any top-flight cricket team underpins the popularity of Multan Sultans, the champions of the 2021 edition and the most successful team in the history of the tournament.
Multan Sultans General Manager Hijab Zahid said that they were extremely delighted to have KTrade on board.
Through this partnership, cricket is tapping into a new industry in Pakistan, which will prove to be beneficial for the game and the stock and commodity brokerage industry.
KTrade Securities Chairperson Ali Farid Khwaja said that they were proud of our association with the Multan Sultans. They punch beyond their weight through passion and energy, which is the feat of a true champion. Their cricket is not only about the game on the field but about social and community development of a region which has deep historical value and entrepreneurial energy.”
Multan Sultans will begin their HBL PSL 9 campaign on 18 February when they play Karachi Kings at the Sultans Fort (Multan Cricket Stadium).
Recent Stories
EU envoy on religious freedom, calls on Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas J ..
Climate Change increasing arsenic levels in drinking water: SAU Scholar
PSX turns around to bullish trend, gains 137 points
Global stocks swing before Fed rate call
Quetzal Softalogy Partners with Sagevanguard Tech to Introduce Cutting-Edge Comm ..
PSX turns around to bullish trend, gains 137 points
Weight-loss drug maker Novo Nordisk's profit surges as sales boom
FGEHA, Hammer Properties signs MoU to provide residential plots
Santander posts record profit in 2023 after rate hikes
Shipping Activity at Port Qasim
Tajikistan wrestles with football fever after Asian Cup exploits
UVAS arranges All Pakistan Bilingual Declamation and Punjabi Natara
More Stories From Sports
-
Lahore, Karachi declared joint champions of National Women’s T20 Tournament35 minutes ago
-
Pope reaches new heights, Babar at 5th position in Test batter rankings45 minutes ago
-
Pakistan secure 9th position in FIH Hockey5s World Cup 202455 minutes ago
-
African heavyweights tumble like dominoes at Cup of Nations55 minutes ago
-
Ollie Pope reaches new heights with rapid Test batter rankings rise2 hours ago
-
Tajikistan wrestles with football fever after Asian Cup exploits2 minutes ago
-
National Women’s T20 Tournament final called off3 hours ago
-
Faisalabad wins all Pakistan Inter Board Girls Handball Championship4 hours ago
-
England hint at all-spin attack as depleted India look to level series4 hours ago
-
Stand-in keeper Jo leads South Korea into Asian Cup quarter-finals8 hours ago
-
Sinayoko scores as Mali set up AFCON clash with Ivory Coast16 hours ago
-
S. Korea set up Australia clash, Uzbeks plot Asian Cup 'surprise'16 hours ago