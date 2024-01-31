KTrade becomes Multan Sultans official investment partner

Open Menu

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 31, 2024 | 05:42 PM

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) A leading stock trading platform, KTrade, formerly known as KASB, has joined Multan Sultans as the official investment partner for the ninth edition of the HBL Pakistan Super League, which commences on 17 February.

That this is the first instance of a capital markets firm from the Pakistan Stock Exchange sponsoring any top-flight cricket team underpins the popularity of Multan Sultans, the champions of the 2021 edition and the most successful team in the history of the tournament.

Multan Sultans General Manager Hijab Zahid said that they were extremely delighted to have KTrade on board.

Through this partnership, cricket is tapping into a new industry in Pakistan, which will prove to be beneficial for the game and the stock and commodity brokerage industry.

KTrade Securities Chairperson Ali Farid Khwaja said that they were proud of our association with the Multan Sultans. They punch beyond their weight through passion and energy, which is the feat of a true champion. Their cricket is not only about the game on the field but about social and community development of a region which has deep historical value and entrepreneurial energy.”

Multan Sultans will begin their HBL PSL 9 campaign on 18 February when they play Karachi Kings at the Sultans Fort (Multan Cricket Stadium).

