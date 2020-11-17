Lahore Qalandar Vs Karachi Kings: Wasim Aram says boys are being pumped

(@fidahassanain)

The Head Coach of Karachi Kings hopes to win trophy today in final match against Lahore Qalandars, saying he worked devotedly for the team not just for cup but ultimately for the fans.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 17th, 2020) Karachi Kings’ Head Coach Wasim Akram said that the boys were pumped that it was going to be the ultimate show down.

Wasim Akram said he worked devotedly with the team not only for the cup but ultimately playing for the fans.

He wrote: “@KarachiKingsARY Boys are pumped, this is going to be the ultimate show down. I’ve never worked with a team so devoted to not only wanting the cup but ultimately playing for the fans. Tonight I hope we win but more than that I pray we go out there and play some incredible cricket,”.

“In my career, the teams who played and sacrificed FOR each other, who were committed TO each other and believed whole heartedly IN each other, were the only teams who truly succeeded!” Dean Jones,” Afridi said.

His tweets come at the moment when every cricket fan is excited for final match between Lahore Qalandars and Karachi Kings to be played today at 8 pm at National Stadium in Karachi.