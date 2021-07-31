UrduPoint.com

Manchester United Announce Coronavirus All Clear

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Sat 31st July 2021 | 01:50 AM

Manchester United announce coronavirus all clear

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2021 ) :Manchester United announced Friday they had no positive coronavirus cases within their first-team squad and could resume training.

Thursday saw United cancel their pre-season friendly at Preston on Saturday after a number of suspected Covid-19 cases within the camp of the English football giants.

United were due to make the short trip to Deepdale, fellow northwest club Preston's home ground, at the weekend as part of their build-up to the new Premier League season.

But routine lateral flow testing on Thursday saw some possible positive cases returned, with all those concerned isolating ahead of further PCR tests.

Nevertheless, a statement issued by United on Friday said: "After further testing yesterday (Thursday) and today (Friday), we can confirm that there are no positive cases within the first-team group.

"Following consultation with the Premier League, they are satisfied that all COVID protocols have been followed correctly and the squad can return to training immediately."United are due to finish their pre-season programme with a game against top-flight rivals Everton at Old Trafford on August 7.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side, runners-up in last season's table to local rivals Manchester City, then begin the new Premier League campaign at home to Leeds the following week.

Related Topics

Football Leeds Old Trafford Manchester United August All Manchester City Premier League Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Austrian newspapers welcome Mohamed bin Zayed&#039 ..

Austrian newspapers welcome Mohamed bin Zayed&#039;s visit

2 hours ago
 Ras Al Khaimah Ruler congratulates Moroccan King o ..

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler congratulates Moroccan King on Throne Day

2 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler congratulates Moroccan King on Throne ..

Ajman Ruler congratulates Moroccan King on Throne Day

2 hours ago
 Wall Street retreats on Amazon miss, Delta fears

Wall Street retreats on Amazon miss, Delta fears

1 hour ago
 16 members of European Parliament voice concern ov ..

16 members of European Parliament voice concern over HR violations in IIOJK

1 hour ago
 Cosmonauts Open Hatch to New Russian ISS Module Na ..

Cosmonauts Open Hatch to New Russian ISS Module Nauka First Time

1 hour ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.