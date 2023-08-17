Open Menu

Mari Petroleum Azadi Cup: WAPDA, Army Colours Pull Off Wins

Muhammad Rameez Published August 17, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Mari Petroleum Azadi Cup: WAPDA, Army Colours pull off wins

RAWALPINDI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2023 ) :Pakistan WAPDA and Army Colours pulled off comprehensive wins on the second day of the 2nd Mari Petroleum Azadi Cup Hockey Tournament 2023 at Lt General Retired Ashfaq Nadeem Hockey Stadium Ayub Park Rawalpindi on late Wednesday.

Pakistan WAPDA outclassed Pakistan Air Force (PAF) 7-1 in the first match of the day. Taufiq Arshad netted two goals while Ejaz Ahmed, Abdul Rehman, Ali Ejaz, Ahmed Khan, and Hanan Shahid chipped in with one goal apiece.

The lone goal for� PAF was scored by Mohsin Hassan.

In the second match, Army Colours trounced Punjab Rangers 5-1. Owais Zahid scored two goals for Army Colours, while Muzamil, Ghazanfar and Wasim Akram netted one goal each. Mohammad Baqir scored the only goal for Punjab Rangers.

The third match between Pakistan Navy and Mari Petroleum ended in a 3-3 draw. Arbaaz Ahmed, Umeer Sattar and Arshad Liaquat scored one goal each for Mari Petroleum, while Yasir Anwar, Hammad Ali and Mohammad Saber scored one goal each for Pakistan Navy.

Related Topics

Pakistan Hockey Army Pakistan Navy Rangers Punjab WAPDA Wasim Akram Rawalpindi Mari Petroleum Company Limited

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Judiciary accredits 29 accounting expert ..

Abu Dhabi Judiciary accredits 29 accounting experts within training programme of ..

27 minutes ago
 Hong Kong aims to attract investments from UAE, Mi ..

Hong Kong aims to attract investments from UAE, Middle East at &#039;Belt and Ro ..

27 minutes ago
 Domestic help torture case: Judge made OSD

Domestic help torture case: Judge made OSD

34 minutes ago
 Muhammad Kamran Awan: The Visionary Behind New Yor ..

Muhammad Kamran Awan: The Visionary Behind New York Warriors in the USA’s Firs ..

44 minutes ago
 Another woman arrested over charges of torturing t ..

Another woman arrested over charges of torturing teenage maid

1 hour ago
 UAEU receives 4,764 students for the new academic ..

UAEU receives 4,764 students for the new academic year with the highest academic ..

1 hour ago
Value of real estate transactions in Ajman reached ..

Value of real estate transactions in Ajman reached AED1.4 billion in July 2023

2 hours ago
 Sharjah real estate transactions reach AED1.9 bill ..

Sharjah real estate transactions reach AED1.9 billion in July 2023

2 hours ago
 Pakistan urges India to end illegal detention of K ..

Pakistan urges India to end illegal detention of Kashmiri activists

2 hours ago
 8th Annual Abu Dhabi Sustainable Business Leadersh ..

8th Annual Abu Dhabi Sustainable Business Leadership Awards to be held on 3rd Oc ..

2 hours ago
 Caretaker PM vows to facilitate free & fair electi ..

Caretaker PM vows to facilitate free & fair elections

3 hours ago
 DP World announces resilient H1 results with adjus ..

DP World announces resilient H1 results with adjusted EBITDA of $2.6 billion

4 hours ago

More Stories From Sports