Mari Petroleum Azadi Cup: WAPDA, Army Colours pull off wins

RAWALPINDI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2023 ) :Pakistan WAPDA and Army Colours pulled off comprehensive wins on the second day of the 2nd Mari Petroleum Azadi Cup Hockey Tournament 2023 at Lt General Retired Ashfaq Nadeem Hockey Stadium Ayub Park Rawalpindi on late Wednesday.

Pakistan WAPDA outclassed Pakistan Air Force (PAF) 7-1 in the first match of the day. Taufiq Arshad netted two goals while Ejaz Ahmed, Abdul Rehman, Ali Ejaz, Ahmed Khan, and Hanan Shahid chipped in with one goal apiece.

The lone goal for� PAF was scored by Mohsin Hassan.

In the second match, Army Colours trounced Punjab Rangers 5-1. Owais Zahid scored two goals for Army Colours, while Muzamil, Ghazanfar and Wasim Akram netted one goal each. Mohammad Baqir scored the only goal for Punjab Rangers.

The third match between Pakistan Navy and Mari Petroleum ended in a 3-3 draw. Arbaaz Ahmed, Umeer Sattar and Arshad Liaquat scored one goal each for Mari Petroleum, while Yasir Anwar, Hammad Ali and Mohammad Saber scored one goal each for Pakistan Navy.