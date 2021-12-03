Meeting reviews arrangements for Cholistan Rally

UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Fri 03rd December 2021 | 07:14 PM

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division capt (r) Muhammad Zafar Iqbal on Friday said that arrangements for the 17th Cholistan Desert Jeep Rally Festival 2022 should be completed in a befitting manner

Presiding a meeting here, he said all arrangements for celebrating the 17th Cholistan Desert Jeep Rally Festival will be completed on time. Local Cholistani handicrafts and various cultural events would be organized to familiarize the national and international guests with our culture and traditions, he added.

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia, Additional Commissioner Revenue Tariq Bukhari, Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance and Planning Farooq Qamar and other concerned officers were present in the meeting.

Commissioner Bahawalpur said that vehicle registration and technical inspection would be carried out on February 9 at TDCP Resort Cholistan. There will be a qualifying round on February 10 at Dilwish Stadium Derawar.

The first round of the prepared category will be held on February 11, the stock category race on February 12, the final round of the prepared category and women category races on February 13. The prize distribution ceremony will be held later.

