Miami Grand Prix Added To 2022 Formula One Calendar

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Sun 18th April 2021 | 04:00 PM

Miami Grand Prix added to 2022 Formula One calendar

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2021 ) :The Miami Grand Prix will be on the Formula One Calendar from the 2022 season, organisers said on Sunday, in a 10-year deal that adds a second American GP to the championship after Austin.

F1 said that the race, which does not yet have a scheduled date, will take place at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens north of the Florida city.

