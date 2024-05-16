Open Menu

Minister Affirms Support For Hosting Fourth T20 Blind Cricket World Cup In Karachi

Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 16, 2024 | 07:01 PM

Sindh Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs, Sardar Muhammad Bux Khan Mahar, has highlighted Pakistan's prominent position in the world of Blind Cricket, noting that the nation's blind cricketers excel across all formats of international cricket

He made these remarks during a meeting with the Chairman of the Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC), Syed Sultan Shahat his office. The meeting was also attended by Provincial Secretary Sports Jalaluddin Mahar, Chief Engineer Aslam Mahar, Media Advisor of the Pakistan Olympic Association Asif Azeem, and Secretary of the Sindh Olympic Association Ahmed Ali Rajput.

Minister Mahar welcomed the upcoming Fourth T20 Blind Cricket World Cup in Pakistan, stating that the Government of Sindh is ready to host this significant event in Karachi.

He affirmed his commitment to playing a full role in organising the World Cup in Karachi.

In his conversation with PBCC Chairman Sultan Shah, Mahar expressed confidence in discussing the matter with Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, aiming to ensure that the province does not miss this crucial opportunity. He promised to follow up next week.

Hosting the Blind Cricket World Cup, Mahar noted, would not only aid in reviving international sports in the country but also give Pakistani players a chance to display their talents before a home audience.

During the meeting, PBCC Chairman Syed Sultan Shah shared details about the Fourth T20 Blind Cricket World Cup, which will take place from November 22nd to December 3rd. Seven countries, including India, have confirmed their participation in this prestigious event.

More Stories From Sports