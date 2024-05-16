Minister Affirms Support For Hosting Fourth T20 Blind Cricket World Cup In Karachi
Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 16, 2024 | 07:01 PM
Sindh Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs, Sardar Muhammad Bux Khan Mahar, has highlighted Pakistan's prominent position in the world of Blind Cricket, noting that the nation's blind cricketers excel across all formats of international cricket
KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) Sindh Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs, Sardar Muhammad Bux Khan Mahar, has highlighted Pakistan's prominent position in the world of Blind Cricket, noting that the nation's blind cricketers excel across all formats of international cricket.
He made these remarks during a meeting with the Chairman of the Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC), Syed Sultan Shahat his office. The meeting was also attended by Provincial Secretary Sports Jalaluddin Mahar, Chief Engineer Aslam Mahar, Media Advisor of the Pakistan Olympic Association Asif Azeem, and Secretary of the Sindh Olympic Association Ahmed Ali Rajput.
Minister Mahar welcomed the upcoming Fourth T20 Blind Cricket World Cup in Pakistan, stating that the Government of Sindh is ready to host this significant event in Karachi.
He affirmed his commitment to playing a full role in organising the World Cup in Karachi.
In his conversation with PBCC Chairman Sultan Shah, Mahar expressed confidence in discussing the matter with Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, aiming to ensure that the province does not miss this crucial opportunity. He promised to follow up next week.
Hosting the Blind Cricket World Cup, Mahar noted, would not only aid in reviving international sports in the country but also give Pakistani players a chance to display their talents before a home audience.
During the meeting, PBCC Chairman Syed Sultan Shah shared details about the Fourth T20 Blind Cricket World Cup, which will take place from November 22nd to December 3rd. Seven countries, including India, have confirmed their participation in this prestigious event.
Recent Stories
Textile unit imposed fine
PM orders urgent inquiry into Neelum-Jhelum project's technical fault
Ban on polythene bags in Multan from June 5
Hamdard Shoora proposes measures for people's friendly budget
IG Motorway takes significant steps to address overloading issue
Beijing, Tianjin, Hebei share over 7,000 standards
Israel says more troops to 'enter Rafah' as operations intensify
Aim of student councils in govt schools to promote, nurture leadership skills
PHA to make city roads beautiful, lush-green
England set to ban gender identity teaching in schools
Economic sovereignty directly linked with exports: FCCI president
Ghazala Gola lauds efforts of CM Bugti regarding farmers
More Stories From Sports
-
Pakistan team intensifies training ahead of FIH Nation’s Cup1 hour ago
-
Trials of boys, girls of Malakand region to start from May 20: RSO Malakand3 hours ago
-
Federal govt holds ceremony in honour of Hockey team4 hours ago
-
T20 World Cup 2024: Legendary cricketers take part in festivities at New York’s Nassau’s ground5 hours ago
-
Five-star Celtic seal 54th Scottish league title8 hours ago
-
Pakistan qualifies for Central Asian Volleyball League final22 hours ago
-
Pakistan wins bronze medal in Poomsae event of Asian Taekwondo Championship23 hours ago
-
VC praise interest of women, children in challenging sports23 hours ago
-
Babar Azam promises ‘positive intent’, aggressive approach against England23 hours ago
-
Sabalenka breezes past Ostapenko and into Rome Open semis23 hours ago
-
Pakistan team grabs bronze medal in Asian Taekwondo C'ship1 day ago
-
Peshawar Zone wins trophy of KP HED Inter-College Girls Games1 day ago