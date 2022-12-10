MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2022) A 17-year-old girl died in a shooting near a shopping mall in the municipality of Barretos, Sao Paulo state, following Brazil's defeat in the quarter-final of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, the uol.com.br portal reported on Saturday, citing law enforcement agencies.

A conflict began at the mall's food court and escalated into a mass clash that continued outside the building.

After some time, several participants in the clash, driving up to the shopping mall in a car, opened fire on people standing on the street.

As a result of the shooting, the girl who received a gunshot wound died, while her friend is in serious condition in the hospital with a lung perforation. The gunmen fled the scene and the police were searching for them.

On Friday, the Brazilian national team lost in the penalty shootout to the team of Croatia 2:4 and was eliminated from the World Cup.