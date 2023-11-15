The PCB on Wednesday appointed former test captain Mohammad Hafeez as Director of the Pakistan Men's cricket team replacing Mickey Arthur who is likely to be reassigned some coaching role at the National Cricket Academy (NCA)

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2023) The PCB on Wednesday appointed former test captain Mohammad Hafeez as Director of the Pakistan Men's cricket team replacing Mickey Arthur who is likely to be reassigned some coaching role at the National Cricket Academy (NCA).

The change has come in the aftermath of the poor performance of the Pakistan cricket team in the ICC Men's ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 in India where the team won four matches out of nine and finished fifth on the points table.

Captain Babar Azam has already stepped down as all-format captain of the team while the PCB has decided to change portfolios of the coaching staff which will work at the NCA.

Mohammad Hafeez has featured for Pakistan in 55 Tests, 218 ODIs and 119 T20Is and has scored 12,780 runs and has taken 253 wickets.

Mohammad Hafeez recently served on the PCB Cricket Technical Committee. The former all-rounder was part of Pakistan Men’s team which won the ICC Champions Trophy in England in 2017.

The PCB will announce the new coaching staff for the upcoming series in Australia and New Zealand in due course.